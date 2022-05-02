Банкеръ Daily

End of easy money brings a US$410B global financial shock

The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse, threatening another shock to the world’s economies and financial markets.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that policy makers in the Group of Seven countries will shrink their balance sheets by about US$410 billion in the remainder of 2022. It’s a stark turnaround from last year, when they added US$2.8 trillion — taking the total expansion to more than US$8 trillion since COVID-19 arrived.

That wave of monetary support helped prop up economies and asset prices through a pandemic slump. Central banks are pulling it back — belatedly, in the view of some critics — as inflation soars to multi-decade highs. The dual impact of shrinking balance sheets and higher interest rates adds up to an unprecedented challenge for a global economy already hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s new COVID lockdowns.

Unlike previous tightening cycles when the U.S. Federal Reserve was alone in shrinking its balance sheet, this time others are expected to do likewise.



'MAJOR SHOCK'

Their new policy, known as quantitative tightening — the opposite of the quantitative easing that central banks turned to during the pandemic and the Great Recession — will likely send borrowing costs higher and dry up liquidity.

Already, rising bond yields, falling share prices and the stronger U.S. dollar are tightening financial conditions — even before the Fed’s push to raise interest rates gets into full swing.

“This is a major financial shock for the world,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA, who previously worked for the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. “You are already seeing the consequences of tapering in reduced dollar liquidity and dollar appreciation.”

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its May 3 to 4 policy meeting and several times thereafter, with traders seeing about 250 basis points of tightening between now and year’s end. Officials are also expected to start trimming the balance sheet at a maximum pace of US$95 billion a month, a quicker shift than most envisaged at the start of the year.

The U.S. central bank will achieve this by letting its holdings of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities mature, rather than actively selling the assets it bought. Policy makers have left open the option that they might, at a later stage, sell mortgage bonds and return to an all-Treasuries portfolio.

In 2013, the Fed’s balance-sheet plans caught investors by surprise and triggered an episode of financial turmoil that became known as the “taper tantrum.” This time around, the policy has been well telegraphed, in the U.S. and elsewhere. Asset managers have had time to price in the effects, which should make a wrenching shock on the markets less likely.



FIRST IN HISTORY

So far, the Fed’s proposed runoff has led investors to demand a cushion for risks of owning long-term U.S. Treasuries. Term premium — the extra compensation that investors require to own longer-maturity debt rather than continually rolling over shorter-dated obligations — has been on the rise.

Fed officials have said that QE helped depress yields by lowering term premium, providing a cushion for the economy during the 2020 recession. Investors expect QT to do the reverse.

The Fed’s pace of balance sheet unwind is expected to be roughly twice as fast as in 2017, when it last ran down its holdings.

The magnitude of that contraction and its expected trajectory are a first in the history of monetary policies, according to Gavekal Research Ltd. fund manager Didier Darcet.

Others are moving in the same direction:



The European Central Bank has signaled it will end QE in the third quarter, a timeline that is complicated by the spillover from war in Ukraine.



The Bank of England has already started to shrink its balance sheet by ending gilt reinvestments in February. It is expected to hike rates again in May, bringing the key rate to the threshold where policy makers will weigh active sales from their asset portfolio.



The Bank of Canada’s passive roll-off of its balance sheet — opting not to buy new bonds when the ones it owns mature — is expected to see its holdings of government debt shrink by 40 per cent over the next two years.



The Bank of Japan is the standout and remains wedded to asset purchases — it had to scale them up in recent weeks to defend its policy of controlling bond yields. The yen has weakened to the lowest in 20 years in the process.

China, which avoided QE through the crisis, has switched to stimulus mode with targeted measures aimed at providing funding for smaller businesses, as it fights to contain the country’s worst COVID outbreak since 2020. Chinese leaders on Friday promised to boost stimulus to spur growth.

Investors fear the unknown as liquidity is drained from bond markets that have been flooded with central-bank money over a period that stretches back to the 2008 financial crisis. Markets like housing and crypto currencies that soared in the easy-money years will face a test as liquidity tightens.

“With all this central bank tightening coming into a slowdown already, it will really be all about if the central banks will tip us into recession,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., which manages over US$7 trillion in total assets.

Some are paring back on risk assets in anticipation.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management has bought short-dated bonds and cut back on its holdings of high yields, credits, and emerging market hard-currency bonds as it expects the economy to slow down or even head into a recession this year.

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Ltd. is becoming more defensive as it looks to reduce equity holdings when there’s a rally.

Citigroup strategist Matt King said liquidity flows are far more important, and have better correlation with equities, than real yields. He estimates that every US$1 trillion of QT will equate to a decline of roughly 10 per cent in stocks over the next 12 months or so.



'WATCHING PAINT DRY'?

To Chris Iggo, the chief investment officer at Axa Investment Managers, it’s a good time to buy bonds as a safety hedge in case stocks react badly to QT and higher interest rates.

“Equities tend to do worse when the economy really tanks, and earnings are cut. That is preceded by higher rates,” said Iggo. “On that timeline we are not there yet. But adding fixed income slowly as yields go higher will eventually give a more efficient hedge in a multi-asset portfolio when and if equity returns do turn more negative.”

Central bankers have argued that shrinking their balance sheets by allowing bonds to roll off, rather than abruptly selling them, shouldn’t be too disruptive. The process was once described by then-Fed chair and current U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as akin to “watching paint dry.”

Still, the combination of QT, rising short-term rates, a strong dollar, higher commodity prices and U.S. fiscal contraction presents the U.S. and world with a major headwind, said Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

“That’s a lot to deal with for the economy,” Tannuzzo said. “We don’t have to have a recession to say growth is going to be pretty sluggish at the end of the year.”

Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine hit 5-month high

May 2 (Reuters) - Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany rose to their highest since the end of November on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via Velke Kapusany were at around 993,407 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, the highest since Nov. 30, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,778,201 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0600 GMT, up from 72,286,105 kWh/h seen on Friday morning.

Eastbound flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 13,202,832 kWh/h, little changed from levels seen late last week, data from operator Gascade showed.

Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week for their refusal to pay in roubles, although Poland is still getting Russian gas via reverse flows from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - A top U.S. oil and natural gas trade group has come out against the passage of a bill that would open the OPEC oil production group and countries working with it to lawsuits for collusion on boosting petroleum prices.

The legislation could create unintended negative consequences for the U.S. oil and natural gas industry, while likely having limited impact on the market concerns that drive the bill, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a letter seen by Reuters on Monday and addressed to the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The letter comes as the committee is expected to consider the bill as soon as this week. read more

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 the Biden administration has struggled to contain a volatile energy market that has seen oil prices temporarily reach a 14-year high. U.S. gasoline prices at the pump are at over $4 per gallon ahead of November's mid-term elections.

In its letter, API said that the U.S. oil industry, which has more than doubled U.S. crude output in the last decade, has mitigated the influence of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the oil market.

"Legislative efforts that strengthen American energy production would be the best approach to ensure market stability and protect America's energy security," API said in the letter, dated Friday.

The NOPEC bill gives the U.S. Attorney General the option to sue oil-producing countries, such as those in OPEC, under anti-trust laws. A similar version passed the U.S. House Judiciary Committee last year.

U.S. Senate panel expected to vote on bill allowing lawsuits against OPEC

​WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel will consider as soon as next week a bill to open the OPEC oil production group and countries working with it to lawsuits for collusion on boosting petroleum prices, Senator Chuck Grassley's office said on Thursday.

The bill, sponsored by Grassley, a Republican, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others, will be considered as the Biden administration struggles to control oil and gasoline prices that have surged on uncertainty about global crude supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The NOPEC bill gives the option to the U.S. Attorney General to sue oil-producing countries, such as those in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, under anti-trust laws. A similar version passed the U.S. House Judiciary Committee last year. read more

While NOPEC legislation has failed in the U.S. Congress for almost 22 years, backers said this could be the year it passes because of the actions by Russia, which has recently been producing about 10% of the world's oil.

"Now, given the soaring energy prices and the administration's engagements with foreign oil producers, ensuring fair pricing and production practices has never been more important," said Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley.

The Senate Judiciary Committee canceled a meeting on Thursday in which it was set to consider the measure. The committee will likely consider it next Thursday.

Oil prices surged to their highest levels since 2008 earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and remain at more than $100 a barrel on fears the conflict will keep supplies tight in an already stressed global crude market. .

Saudi Arabia, the top producer in OPEC, has rebuffed calls by Washington to boost oil output by more than the gradual increases it has agreed to as a member of the OPEC+ group which includes Russia.

If the legislation passes both chambers of Congress, it would need President Joe Biden's signature to become law. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Biden supports the bill.

An analyst group said the legislation could move quickly.

"Lawmakers could simply graft it onto a supplemental funding package to support the Ukrainian response to the Russian invasion," said ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research group, in a note to clients. "If that were to occur, the bill could become law within a matter of weeks."

Putin’s Efforts to Save Ruble Spurs Zimbabwe’s President to Act

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is trying to emulate Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attempt to revive Africa’s worst performing currency.

Mnangagwa’s administration may announce plans as early as this week for government departments in Zimbabwe -- under U.S. sanctions for economic mismanagement and human rights violations for the past two decades -- to show “high preference” for the Zimbabwe dollar in the payment of services, according to Persistence Gwanyanya, a Harare-based economist and member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee.

“We are going to see a significant shift by government toward our own currency,” Gwanyanya said Sunday in an interview by phone. “We are drawing lessons from Russia, one of those is that heavy dependence on U.S. dollars is not good. We want to try and reflect some of these geo-political issues in our local economy.”

Russia’s attempts to bolster the ruble by demanding payment for gas and oil in its own currency along with strict capital controls has sheltered the ruble. Putin resorted to the measure because of heavy sanctions for his war in Ukraine. But Zimbabwe’s attempts to shake off its dependence on the U.S. dollar may be tougher. Greenbacks are used to pay for almost everything from food to fuel, medicines and road tolls. Workers including teachers and bank employees have since the start of this year demanded salaries in U.S. dollars to meet living costs pegged in foreign currency.

Zimbabwe had a trade deficit of $1.2 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a $203 billion surplus for Russia in the same period

Even Mnangagwa’s government has previously come under criticism for undermining its own currency in favor of the U.S. dollar, paying its workers their bonuses in foreign currency last year.

Under the new measures, payment using local currency will increase for services including obtaining passports, paying import duties and taxes. Agreement has already been reached with Treasury, Gwanyanya said. The local currency officially trades at 159.34 per U.S. dollar and has lost a third of its value this year. In the parallel market it sells at 400 per U.S. dollar.

“The Western powers have met their match in Putin, who is demanding payment for gas and oil in rubles,” Mnangagwa said last month. “So now, we are saying to our industrialists, all these big companies, any investor that comes in here must buy using the Zimbabwean dollar.”

The U.S. sanctions known as the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act bars international lenders from providing Zimbabwe with credit lines. Saddled with $13 billion in overseas obligations, Zimbabwe can’t borrow without clearing its arrears first.

The rules also impose heavy penalties on foreign companies which conduct transactions with Zimbabwean firms under sanctions. Zimbabwe’s central bank estimates that at least 100 correspondent banking relationships were lost by the country due to the impact of restrictions.

The southern African nation has previously tried to bolster its currency after dropping the use of the U.S. dollar in favor of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2019. But the local currency has struggled to find acceptance, weighed by volatility and accelerating inflation.

“What’s different from other announcements in the past is that we had not seen the Executive weighing in,” Gwanyanya said. “We have buy-in from the Executive on all the issues.”

Central bank Governor John Mangudya didn’t answer a call seeking comment on his mobile phone on Sunday.

Mnangagwa in an opinion article published on Sunday in state-media said the looming measures will “increase confidence in the local unit.”

Other Highlights From the Interview: