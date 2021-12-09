Вход
Bulgarian is making his way in the global management of crypto assets

The Bulgarian Slavi Kutchoukov announced a rapid start of a project which would combine cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NTF and banking industry.

He is working out an application, which is combining multiple fragmentated parts of the blockchain experience. It will maintain over 1000 cryptocurrencies and will work with more than 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot and other growing decentralized networks.

The application will be named Slavi DApp and its aim is to make the DeFi transactions an easy experience for the customers through Internet browser.

https://slavicoin.io/ is building up several projects together - a whole ecosystem, which is already well known not only in MENA and Europe, but also in the world. 

Firstly, Slavi is a multiple chain mobile portfolio and an application, which covers storage of cryptocurrency in portfolio with more than 30 blockchain integrated in it. Moreover, the application offers portfolio of crypto assets management, including mining and staking. Through it could be traded stable coins - tokens, pegged to fiat currencies (EURO, US Dollars, British Pounds) and issued according to a banking license. It also allows digital coins to be spent all over the world at any place, where banking cards are accepted.

The application is also a platform for decentralized finance, which allows prompt credits to be received through blockchain technology. It has NTF functions as well.

The application was launched in November and the tokens of Slavi Kutchoukov will be soon accessible at famous crypto exchanges. This is due to happen until the end of the year.

