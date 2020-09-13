Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Yordan Kamjalov: Bulgaria Is in Dire Straits, It Needs Urgent Changes


"Bulgaria needs profound transformations," our world-famous conductor Yordan Kamjalov, who has not lived permanently in the country for years and is currently in Germany, told BNR.


 

"I do not like these screamings for resignation at all. I like people’s desire to live in a more dignified way, to have more decent salaries and pensions," Kamjalov stressed.

 

"I think the whole world is sick in a peculiar way, the whole world has no morals and the whole world is falsely educated in some way," the musician added. According to Kamdzhalov, there is a need for a deep rethinking of values and culture and for a repair of BG and some other governments.

Foreigners see the beauty of Bulgaria, because the country has a lot of talent, a lot of history, a lot of culture, a lot of spirit, but at the same time we see a heart-breaking misery, he said.

 

"I understand very well the people who are protesting. Bulgaria is in a very serious condition, there is no need for a moldy, rotten apple to be made up and photoshopped. It is rotten and it cannot be saved, this process cannot be restored. So, this is a very serious matter," the conductor stressed.

 

Bulgaria needs urgent changes, Kamdzhalov stressed. "Bulgaria has been in distress for a long time, Bulgaria is very poor and very dirty - we must be absolute realists", he said. "Bulgaria has been in privation for a long time, Bulgaria is very poor and very dirty - we must be absolute realists", he said. The really profound, not cosmetic change can happen through science, education, through culture, through morality.

"There are things that can be changed today or tomorrow, but people's dreams cannot be achieved today and tomorrow", Yordan Kamdzhalov pointed out.

Относно материала

Avatar 7805aa5e b9b3 4532 aae5 d9ceb9541383
Автор
Елизабет Дафинова
неделя, 13. септември 2020 - 08:20
Коментари

Четете още

The slow-pace mechanism of decision-making prevents the European Union from being a frontrunner worldwide

Hristo Ivanov: Borissov’s Powerlessness and Dependence Has Culminated

Yordan Kamjalov: We Cannot Just Witness the Destruction of Bulgaria

BAS Scientists: “An SUV Has Been Flying down for a Very Long Time and Has to Finally Crash.”

Актуални новини

11:52
Родители излизат на протест срещу маските в училищата
11:45
Индийците с коронавирус достигнаха 4,75 милиона
11:30
Плевнелиев: Радев отказва да играе ролята на държавен глава
11:09
САЩ са загрижени за незаконните действия на Турция срещу Гърция и Кипър
10:51
Александър Симов: БСП се оказа гръбнакът на българската демокрация
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Гори склад на мебелна фирма в Ямбол

Гасенето е затруднено, тъй като горят леснозапалими материали. Още »
Гори склад на мебелна фирма в Ямбол
Параграф22 Daily

След понеделник изтича допълнителната валидност на личните документи, въведена заради COVID - 19

Експертите съветват да си видите датата на валидност, за да не се изненадате неприятно от другата седмица. Още »
След понеделник изтича допълнителната валидност на личните документи, въведена заради COVID - 19
Параграф22 Daily

ТИР се заби в къща в село Драганово, загина човек

140 са тежките катастрофи с 8 убити в област Велико Търново от началото на годината. Още »
ТИР се заби в къща в село Драганово, загина човек
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във