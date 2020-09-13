Yordan Kamjalov: Bulgaria Is in Dire Straits, It Needs Urgent Changes

Банкеръ Daily



"Bulgaria needs profound transformations," our world-famous conductor Yordan Kamjalov, who has not lived permanently in the country for years and is currently in Germany, told BNR.



"I do not like these screamings for resignation at all. I like people’s desire to live in a more dignified way, to have more decent salaries and pensions," Kamjalov stressed.

"I think the whole world is sick in a peculiar way, the whole world has no morals and the whole world is falsely educated in some way," the musician added. According to Kamdzhalov, there is a need for a deep rethinking of values and culture and for a repair of BG and some other governments.

Foreigners see the beauty of Bulgaria, because the country has a lot of talent, a lot of history, a lot of culture, a lot of spirit, but at the same time we see a heart-breaking misery, he said.

"I understand very well the people who are protesting. Bulgaria is in a very serious condition, there is no need for a moldy, rotten apple to be made up and photoshopped. It is rotten and it cannot be saved, this process cannot be restored. So, this is a very serious matter," the conductor stressed.

Bulgaria needs urgent changes, Kamdzhalov stressed. "Bulgaria has been in distress for a long time, Bulgaria is very poor and very dirty - we must be absolute realists", he said. The really profound, not cosmetic change can happen through science, education, through culture, through morality.

"There are things that can be changed today or tomorrow, but people's dreams cannot be achieved today and tomorrow", Yordan Kamdzhalov pointed out.