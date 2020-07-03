Threats pouring down on the journalist who laid bare the "Eight Dwarfs"

Банкеръ Daily



The call numbers with questions about funerals to the investigative journalist Nikolay Staykov have been handed over to the police. The phone calls stopped 8 days ago when they were informed about in the news.



This is what Staykov told BTV. The voice from the calls in question said in plain text that he knew where Staykov and his family lived, where his children went during the weekend, the journalist noted.

"They also marked the house of my wife's parents. This is a warning with symbols. (…) In the beginning we took it as a joke ", he added.

The reason for the ominous calls is believed to be the Anti-Corruption Fund's investigation, entitled The Eight Dwarves.

One of the interviewees in the video, businessman Iliya Zlatanov, has been out of the country since April because he feels threatened.

"Apart from Iliya Zlatanov's interviews we also have witnesses first-hand. We are in a verification process of the whole story and gathering evidence in parts, because there are extremely scandalous allegations there about who the" fixers "are, as they are called in the judiciary and the prosecutor's office," Staykov said.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office referred to itself regarding the allegations in the investigation and the journalist was summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

"I do not have high expectations, because on Friday night the chief prosecutor disparaged our organization, hinting at dependencies and connections, and that is why I am not optimistic," Staykov said.

The prosecutor's office announced that it would check the facts presented by Iliya Zlatanov - co-owner of the largest manufacturer of elevators in Bulgaria "Izamet", in an interview with the Anti-Corruption Fund. In the interview Zlatanov talks about a scheme for taking over his business. The former investigator and now lawyer Petyo Petrov, nicknamed the Euro, the special prosecutor's office, politicians have been mentioned in the interview. The first meeting between Zlatanov and Petrov was held at the Eight Dwarfs restaurant, where the name of the investigation comes from.

The specialized prosecutor's office refused to comment on Zlatanov's statement to the ACF.