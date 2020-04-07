Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

The President to Borisov: There is nothing more frightening than active stupidity


In front of reporters, he responded in absentia to  Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s  criticism from last week. Borisov suggested the president veto the Emergency Act and "kill  the people."


"The prime minister must acquaint himself with the laws. The president cannot veto a parliamentary decision. It is better for him to refrain from other comments. Goethe said it best: "There is nothing more scary than active stupidity," the head of state noted.

According to Radev, there should be clear crisis management. He referred to Pirogov Professor Assen Baltov's prediction that the virus would continue to be present after 13th May. "Are we going to stay in this position again? Now we have to think how to get out of this situation safely and quickly," the president stressed.

He identified the fact that there were already 30 medics infected with the coronavirus  as alarming. He called on all hospitals to quickly provide themselves with personal protective equipment.

The Head of State noted that he donated his March salary to the elderly of Vidin municipality. His words were in response to a call from the lawmakers who insisted that he waive the right to a salary the way they did until the state of emergency lasts.

"For me donation is a personal act, but if many insist on being equal to the President, about turn and double march. And donate your March salaries," Radev said.

Относно материала

Avatar 85cd5648 fc8f 42eb 863d 42e43e046492
Автор
Бетина Мутишева
вторник, 07. април 2020 - 18:10
Коментари

Четете още

Bulgaria is likely to get “yes” for ERM II despite Borisov's feints

Everything Pales against the News that Borisov Has Been Investigated for Money Laundering

A Pain in PM’s Neck

Rumen Radev: The Crisis Has Shown That the Treasury Is Empty

Актуални новини

20:07
В такова време трябва да сме по-малко емоционални и повече рационални, съветва политолог
19:51
Двойки отлагат браковете си за лятото или есента
19:43
Хора, останали без работа заради коронавируса, излязоха на протест в Бургас
19:17
Държавата няма да мобилизира безработни да се трудят на полето
18:59
Градският транспорт е с ново разписание от 8 април
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Отзоваха консула ни в Хага, събирал незаконна такса „коронавирус“

Дипломатът "сурвакал" българите с по 5 евро на документ, а нидерландците - с по 10 евро Още »
Отзоваха консула ни в Хага, събирал незаконна такса „коронавирус“
Параграф22 Daily

Апелативният прокурор на София посети Враца заради грабеж на възрастна жена

Следим изкъсо нещата, каза обвинителят. Още »
Апелативният прокурор на София посети Враца заради грабеж на възрастна жена
Параграф22 Daily

АП - В.Търново наблюдава нови 43 досъдебни производства за нарушаване на карантината

Наблюдаваните дела стават общо 91 броя. Още »
АП - В.Търново наблюдава нови 43 досъдебни производства за нарушаване на карантината
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във