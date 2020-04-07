The President to Borisov: There is nothing more frightening than active stupidity

Банкеръ Daily



In front of reporters, he responded in absentia to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s criticism from last week. Borisov suggested the president veto the Emergency Act and "kill the people."



"The prime minister must acquaint himself with the laws. The president cannot veto a parliamentary decision. It is better for him to refrain from other comments. Goethe said it best: "There is nothing more scary than active stupidity," the head of state noted.

According to Radev, there should be clear crisis management. He referred to Pirogov Professor Assen Baltov's prediction that the virus would continue to be present after 13th May. "Are we going to stay in this position again? Now we have to think how to get out of this situation safely and quickly," the president stressed.

He identified the fact that there were already 30 medics infected with the coronavirus as alarming. He called on all hospitals to quickly provide themselves with personal protective equipment.

The Head of State noted that he donated his March salary to the elderly of Vidin municipality. His words were in response to a call from the lawmakers who insisted that he waive the right to a salary the way they did until the state of emergency lasts.

"For me donation is a personal act, but if many insist on being equal to the President, about turn and double march. And donate your March salaries," Radev said.