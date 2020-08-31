Вход
The Flaws of the Draft New Constitution Threaten Democracy, Attorney Valya Gigova Says


"The shortcomings of the draft new Constitution pose a very serious threat to the foundations of democratic society". This was said to BNR by lawyer Valya Gigova of the Supreme Bar Council, which came up with a reasoned position defining GERB's draft new Constitution as inconsistent with the basic principles of constitutional law. She pointed out that there must be consensus in society before heading towards a new Constitution.


"We do not have a clear identification of the problems in the current Constitution. The only criticism that has come from the European institutions is the inability to have public control of the Prosecutor General", she explained.

 

Lawyer Gigova defined the reduction of the number of MPs and the abolition of the institute of the Grand National Assembly as the main problems in GERB's draft new basic law. "Any deliberately created clumsy form of change is made as a barrier to political frivolity," she explained.

According to lawyer Gigova, the resignation of Minister Daniel Kirilov is the right approach, as he announced he had participated in this draft Constitution and thus he has assumed his political responsibility because the draft has been heavily criticized. The lawyer commented that in many situations that went unnoticed in the public domain, Kirilov had done well, but it is a fact that as Minister of Justice he has failed. In her words, it is now the prime minister's responsibility to nominate the next Minister of Justice.

Елизабет Дафинова
понеделник, 31. август 2020 - 08:28
