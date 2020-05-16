Вход
The European Commission Has Warned BG for Discriminating Against Imported Foodstuffs


The European Commission is sending an official notification letter to Bulgaria because of the discriminatory measures the state has imposed on retailers obliging them to favor local food products.


Bulgarian legislation forces traders to display local food in an easily visible place and provide special points of sale for it, as well as to buy 90% of milk and dairy products from local producers, the Commission said.

 

They add that this restricts the free movement of goods enshrined in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as it creates more favorable and competitive conditions for local food products, which leads to discrimination against similar imported products.

 

Bulgaria must respond to the Commission within one month. If it does not receive a satisfactory answer, the Commission may send a reasoned opinion to our country.

