The EU Will Fund an Innovative Air Quality Project in Sofia

Bulgaria is among the member states of the European Union, which will receive over EUR 45 million from the European Regional Development Fund for projects covering culture and cultural heritage, air quality, the circular economy and demographic change.



The results of the fifth and final call for proposals have been published by the European Commission and the French Regional Council of Aude de France, as the managing authority of the Innovative Urban Development Activities (UIA).

"Today, the EU is helping 11 more cities turn their ideas into life-changing solutions. These cities will show us the way to engage with topics highly valued by citizens, such as the quality of their environment, and will give us examples that can be replicated across the EU.” This was stated by Commissioner for Cohesion and Reform Eliza Ferreira.

Approved projects from Brussels, Ghent and Leiedal (Belgium), Halandri (Greece), Budapest (Hungary), Ferrara and Verona (Italy), Tilburg (Netherlands), Košice (Slovakia), Almeria (Spain) and Sofia (Bulgaria) join the other 75 projects, selected under the initiative "Innovative activities for urban development" 2014-2020

Following the completion of all calls for proposals, the Commission and the Aude de France region will focus their efforts on assessing this experience as a source of inspiration for cohesion policy 2021-2027 through a knowledge management strategy for "Innovative activities for urban development". In the future, direct support to city authorities to innovate and shape the cities of the future will be part of the European Urban Initiative 2021-2027.

For the period 2014-2020, the European Regional Development Fund budget amounts to over EUR 250 billion. The Fund supports projects under the 11 thematic objectives of cohesion policy, focusing in particular on four key priorities: enhancing scientific research, technological development and innovation; improving access to and use of information and communication technologies (ICT); increasing the competitiveness of SMEs and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy in all sectors.