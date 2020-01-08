The electronic procurement is gradually being introduced

Банкеръ Daily



The phasing-in introduction of e-procurement starts on Jan,1st. The online platform should not permit document manipulation and illegal practices.



The use of the electronic procurement platform will occur in two stages.

As of January 1, the amendments to the law, definitively adopted on December 18, enter into force for central administration entities, for large municipalities in the country and for contractors with the utmost experience, namely large enterprises.

The second phase of e-procurement is due on April 1 this year for all other contracting entities, who will have to use a centralized electronic platform for public procurement.

The businesses hope this will lead to a fairer process.

The Chamber of Commerce stated that 2/3 of its members surveyed did not take part in the competitions under the Public Procurement Act last year because they doubted the transparency of the procedure.