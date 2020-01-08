Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

The electronic procurement is gradually being introduced


The phasing-in introduction of e-procurement starts on Jan,1st. The online platform should not permit document manipulation and illegal practices.


The use of the electronic procurement platform will occur in two stages.

As of January 1, the amendments to the law, definitively adopted on December 18, enter into force for central administration entities, for large municipalities in the country and for contractors with the utmost experience, namely large enterprises.

The second phase of e-procurement is due on April 1 this year for all other contracting entities, who will  have to use a centralized electronic platform for public procurement.

The businesses hope this will lead to a fairer process.

The Chamber of Commerce stated that 2/3 of its members surveyed did not  take part in the competitions under the Public Procurement Act last year because they doubted the transparency of the procedure.

Относно материала

Avatar 85cd5648 fc8f 42eb 863d 42e43e046492
Автор
Бетина Мутишева
сряда, 08. януари 2020 - 10:05
Коментари

Четете още

Forest crimes cost between $ 51 million and $ 152 million per year

Happy holidays with the Asphalt game surprises of Sofia Municipality!

Budget damage of land swap deals is well over BGN 80 million

Employers and Unions Demand Termination of Contracts with US Power Plants

Актуални новини

14:17
Няма закон, който да регламентира промоциите
14:08
Брюксел ще следи отблизо събитията около "Турски поток"
13:57
Ердоган и Путин "режат лентичката" на "Турски поток"
13:56
Няма оцелели от катастрофата на украинския "Боинг 737"
13:51
Първата работа на новосъздаденото дружество за управление на язовирите е била да закупи 30 автомобила, твърди Мая Манолова
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Гл.комисар Николов призова пожарникарите да надграждат добрите практики и да доказват своя професионализъм

Комисар Стилиян Пешев е многократно награждаван по време на службата си. Още »
Гл.комисар Николов призова пожарникарите да надграждат добрите практики и да доказват своя професионализъм
Параграф22 Daily

Прокурори в Токио претърсват адвокатската кантора, защитаваща Карлос Гон

По време на разследването е бил конфискуван персонален компютър. Още »
Прокурори в Токио претърсват адвокатската кантора, защитаваща Карлос Гон
Параграф22 Daily

Полицията задържа двама работници, откраднали материали от карнобадски завод

Работата по случая продължава. Още »
Полицията задържа двама работници, откраднали материали от карнобадски завод
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във