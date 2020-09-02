Strong Criticism Has Been Voiced against Bulgaria in the European Parliament

Банкеръ Daily



Heavy criticism was levelled to Bulgaria at the closed meeting of the Rule of Law Monitoring Group in the European Parliament during the discussion on the situation in Bulgaria, which was held on August, 28. This was announced to BNR by the "Bivol" journalist Dimitar Stoyanov, who participated in the meeting.



"In my opinion, the Bulgarian authorities have been subjected to a really devastating criticism because of the way judicial reform in Bulgaria is being conducted; because of the personality and actions of the Attorney General; due to the lack of an independent body in charge with investigating possible crimes or violations by the Prosecutor General; because of the ambiguities that surround the future amendment of the Constitution, which many panelists described as, to put it mildly, "alarming," the journalist said.

On the Bulgarian side, Deputy Prime Minister for judicial reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva took part in the meeting, along with Deputy Chief Prosecutor Krassimira Filipova and Deputy Minister of Justice Desislava Ahladova. As well as representatives of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and other European institutions. People from Bulgarian civil society also took part in the talks.

It was noted that the situation with the print media was deteriorating and that they were in a state of monopoly as they, as well as TVs were possessed by an oligarch.

The journalist suggested that the issue would be addressed later in a plenary session and that Bulgaria will be given recommendations under the chapters "Justice" and "Internal order".

As might have been expected, the representatives of the Bulgarian authorities at this stage declined to comment.