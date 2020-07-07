Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

State gas stations are on the final straight with no clear funding


The Economic Commission adopted at second reading the amendments to the Law on State Reserves and Wartime Stocks which regulate the establishment of a state-owned State Oil Company (SOC)  as well as 100 state-owned gas stations.


 

It is envisaged that the State Oil Company should also manage tax warehouses in which fuel from the state reserve to be stored but capacity will also be provided for private fuel traders.

 

The government's rationale for this idea is that the country's fuel market competition will improve and will also benefit end-users, as the number of tax warehouses in the fuel sector will increase.

 

The Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, who will also be the principal of the state company, is adamant that state will not be a major player running 100 gas stations but people will be able to see a real value of fuels at these gas stations. According to him, the state is not trying to displace a big player.

 

"The purpose of ​​these gas stations is not just pricing of fuel. The idea is much bigger than what we are talking about. Our goal is to build infrastructure. Our goal is to form a real price through these gas stations because we have to ask everyone and wait for 20 days to get an answer when there is an imbalance between prices and we are asked why the price of fuel in Bulgaria does not go down”, Karanikolov explained in plenary when the bill passed at first reading.

 

However, most experts oppose that the role of the state in this market should be limited to regulation only. The results of other state structures, such as BG State Railways, post offices, district heating companies and state water companies are given as an example.

 

According to economists’ first estimates the construction of these gas stations will cost about BGN 500 million. So far, the government has not submitted official estimates.

 

However, Emil Karanikolov clarified that the government has a 4-month deadline to provide a comprehensive statement of how the trading company in charge of the gas stations will operate. So far, the funding needed for the 100 state gas stations has not been announced. But the plans exclude the use of money from the state budget and suggest attracting capital - loans or private investments.

Относно материала

Avatar ef181379 4e3f 42fe bdd8 b0f126b1768d
Автор
Атанаси Петров
вторник, 07. юли 2020 - 08:11
Коментари

Четете още

Position of the Justice for All Initiative on the State of Emergency in the Country

The Government Sets Up a State-Owned Oil Company

Ivan Kostov: Money Should Not Be Handed to People Free of Charge

Prof. Hristina Vucheva Is Convinced It Is Time the Tax System Changes Were Implemented

Актуални новини

08:28
"Станът на Жакар" прави технологична революция в текстилната индустрия
08:11
State gas stations are on the final straight with no clear funding
08:04
We are heading for an economic catastrophe and a drastic lagging behind Romania and Greece
08:00
В МОСВ „машината се смазва“ под един и същ лайтмотив
19:49
Караниколов оптимист за индустриална зона на терена на Летище Стара Загора
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Прокуратурата е политическо средство в битката премиер - президент, смята Бойко Рашков

Главният прокурор злепоставя България пред света, смята юристът. Още »
Прокуратурата е политическо средство в битката премиер - президент, смята Бойко Рашков
Параграф22 Daily

Автомобил на НСО е ударен от друга кола в центъра на София

Съставен е двустранен протокол за щетата. Още »
Автомобил на НСО е ударен от друга кола в центъра на София
Параграф22 Daily

Поощриха варненски прокурор за висок професионализъм и образцово изпълнение на служебата

Отличието бе връчено от апелативния прокурор на Варна Владимир Чавдаров. Още »
Поощриха варненски прокурор за висок професионализъм и образцово изпълнение на служебата
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във