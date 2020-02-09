Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Sofia’s Budget is like Pernik’s Water Pipes

"Sofia's budget is like Pernik's water pipes: What pours  in, swiftly sinks without reaching the people!" This is what the independent municipal councillor Boris Bonev wrote in his Facebook profile. According to him after 11 years of governance , the majority of GERB in the municipal council has not managed to solve any systemic problem of the capital.


We publish the full text of Bonev's position:


Mrs. Fandakova, at the opening of your campaign, you said that you would change the city not with words, but with work.   However, the first post-election budget  does not show that you've done your job.  It is amazingly similar to last year's budget and the one of 2 and 3 years ago as a structure  but not as a size. Because the most important thing, the Capital Program, reduces the investment funds by almost BGN 200 million or by 1/3. And this means much less money for development.

In 2020 it is not clear what would happen faster, better or easier in the development of Sofia. There are no new ideas, problems are not foreseen, they are being caught up with. I have heard you repeatedly boast about how "the budget reflects the new and changed governance priorities that the citizens of Sofia have voted for". New and changed? Attention to neighborhoods, subway development, urban transport, ecology… What about education, healthcare and culture – oh, yes, you’ve  mentioned  them too. So your priorities include everything, but then the results are nothing, as usual.

It doesn't work that way, Mrs. Fandakova. It is the first budget after the elections that sets the time for substantial reforms and unpopular measures that the city needs. It's time for real surrounding areas improvements. It's time to finish projects we've heard about for years like Todor Kableshkov Blvd. It is time to solve the parking problem by building multi-storey and erecting parking lots, it is time to have sufficient nursery places, it is time to expropriate the necessary terrains for the development of Sofia and justly compensate their owners. It's time for our money to be spent more efficiently and transparently. It's time to breathe some fresh air. The time has come, but it's not yours.

After 11 years in power, this majority failed to solve any of Sofia's systemic problems. Yes, it does not come like a silver bullet. It comes with smart planning, effective management, accountability and integrity, with a vision for the city.

Each budget is a pragmatic image of politics. For 2020, I see the same black-and-white face from your campaign billboards. It is gray in our city and with such a budget and such a policy it will continue to be gray ...

Относно материала

Avatar 85cd5648 fc8f 42eb 863d 42e43e046492
Автор
Бетина Мутишева
неделя, 09. февруари 2020 - 08:15
Коментари

Четете още

Rumen Radev: Resignations, giving away money and postponements should not be used to put off fires

Ivan Kostov: The big risk for Bulgaria is the substantial amount of capital outflow

Why Doesn’t the Prosecution Self-Initiate Proceedings against NHIF

The Expert: The Eurozone is like Quicksand and a Place for Authoritarian Decisions

Актуални новини

12:41
Джоузеф Стиглиц печели Нобел за анализите на пазарите с асиметрична информация
12:37
Нинова: Ако Румен Радев направи партия, ГЕРБ трябва да се страхуват, не ние
12:30
Името на Миталов е знак къде да търсим големите проблеми
11:05
Над 800 жертви на коронавируса в Китай
10:57
Колко "мега" е мегапроектът на Борисов за новото държавно ВиК дружество?
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Във Велинград е задържан мъж за въоръжен грабеж

Работата по пълното изясняване и документиране на случая продължава под наблюдението на прокуратурата. Още »
Във Велинград е задържан мъж за въоръжен грабеж
Параграф22 Daily

Проектозакон на правосъдното ведомство обещава отпадане на доживотния затвор без замяна

Повече глоби и пробации, вместо затвор, сочат още промените. Още »
Проектозакон на правосъдното ведомство обещава отпадане на доживотния затвор без замяна
Параграф22 Daily

Съдия Атанаска Дишева: Иван Гешев слага каруцата пред коня

Според юриста, в писмото от САЩ не се споменава конкретен случай, а само се твърди за сериозна корупция. Още »
Съдия Атанаска Дишева: Иван Гешев слага каруцата пред коня
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във