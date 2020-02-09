Rumen Radev: The Impeachment Will Only Fill the Squares with People

Банкеръ Daily



"The calls for a coup are rumors. I have always worked for the interests of Bulgaria ", said President Rumen Radev to journalists. He refused to further comment on the allegations. "By constitution, the President has the right to make an address when he decides, and on whatever subject he decides," said the head of state.



In connection with the intentions of GERB MPs to trigger an impeachment procedure Radev pointed out that this would neither fill up the dams, nor the refrigerators of the people. "It will not raise their pensions. It will, at most, fill the squares with people and cause a definitive collapse of the government," the president added.

"Which PM should I believe? The PM of the previous day, of yesterday or of Christmas? The Prime Minister of the previous day said that since December he had withdrawn his confidence in me. The rulers, in their confessions, say that they have been waging war with me for 3 years. And the Prime Minister of yesterday said there was no such thing, we are working perfectly together. It seems to me that we live in a state of absurdity, "Radev was outraged.

He noted it is entirely within the powers of the State Department to ban judge Mitalov from entering the country.

The president also responded to questions concerning the changes in the currency law adopted earlier today by Parliament. "When we talk about the eurozone a few things must be clear, this is laid down in the Lisbon Treaty.Eventually, all Member States must join the euro area, but we must have a fully-fledged and integrated European Union for this purpose. Here, however, the issue also concerns the capacities of individual countries and where public attention is focused. Whether or not the prices increase is a shift in focus. The biggest problem is elsewhere. I mentioned it during my visit to Portugal. I am convinced there will be no major price discrepancy because we are on the currency board and that is what protects us. The question is what we do next, "Radev explained.

"When Portugal joined the EU, there was an economic upturn for years, but entering the euro area it plunged into a very deep stagnation for about 12 years and during the last two or three years it began to slowly come out of it. So the question is whether our economy is competitive enough to evolve and do it progressively in the eurozone, because then we’ll lose some of the mechanisms that support our economy. That is why I expect the government to lead an explanatory campaign not on whether the prices will rise or not, but on whether its current and future actions regarding the economy will lead to its competitiveness and sustainability in the eurozone. That's where the focus should be on, "explain the president.