Rumen Gechev Insists on Goranov's Resignation


BSP MP and Deputy Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee Rumen Gechev told reporters on the parliament sidelines that Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov must resign. According to Gechev, the finance minister has cast an "umbrella" over businessman Vasil Bozhkov.


 

"Goranov and the rest of his sort, who allowed the loss of 700 million – get out of the country!  The problem is someone is afraid to remove them because they will sing out," said the socialist in connection with a leaked correspondence between Vasil Bozhkov and a user, named Vladi Goranov which the businessman claims to be the finance minister.

 

"The State Gambling Commission is an auxiliary body of the Minister of Finance,  it assists the Minister in the supervisory activity. Well done! And what is the supervisory activity - there is 700 million missing. It doesn't matter what the text messages are. Did we see Mr. Bozhkov in the Prime Minister's office? Have you ever seen prime ministers meet with football clubs somewhere in Europe, because I haven't? You cannot meet on hunting grounds and invite key oligarchs to the cabinets then screaming that the money is gone. So, grab your gear and get out of here" said the BSP MP.

 

As "The Banker" wrote, the accused businessman Vasil Bozhkov published his online correspondence with a user, named "Vladi Goranov". He claims, of course, he is referring to the Minister of Finance. "A few days ago I said that for my gambling business I was in contact with Goranov, not with the State Gambling Commission," Bozhkov's publication reads.

 

It is obvious that the correspondence is from February, March and May 2018, as well as from January 2020. According to Vasil Bozhkov, the "girl" and "Sasho", mentioned in the talks, are former chairmen of the State Gambling Commission - Alexander Georgiev and Maria Filipova, the latter is currently a deputy chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission.

 

The authenticity of the materials is yet to be clarified, as well as whether the Minister of Finance is actually behind the username "Vladi Goranov".

 

A week ago, Bozhkov and Goranov got into an argument in absentia after the businessman announced in an interview with bTV that he would refer the actions of the Minister of Finance to the prosecutor's office and demanded his resignation.

 

Goranov did not deny meeting with Bozhkov, but explained that gambling regulations were the subject of the discussions. He claims he did not know the businessman had not paid the state more than BGN 500 million in taxes and fees.

 

The businessman has been charged with coercion, tax crimes, extortion, threats, trading in influence and more.

Относно материала


Автор
Бетина Мутишева
неделя, 17. май 2020 - 10:41
Коментари

