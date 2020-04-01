Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Radev: Poorer Countries than France and Germany Have Already Helped Small Businesses


President Rumen Radev welcomed the decision of the National Assembly which, on Monday, complied with his veto on some texts of the Law on Measures and Actions during the State of Emergency.


In his position, the Head of State stated that the Bulgarian Parliament had shown responsibility but also underlined that the real shortfall in the regulation is the lack of a convincing package of social and economic measures to support the hardest hit in this situation - small and medium-sized businesses and people who will lose their jobs, security, poise and perspective for their future.

"There is no way of vetoing non-existent measures, so my call to the executive and the legislative power is to also focus on the social and economic situation in the country in a state of emergency. I continue to insist that effectively coping with the coronavirus crisis requires, in addition to urgent health measures, social and economic measures to support the hardest hit, "the President was adamant.

He said that such measures had already been announced not only by economically powerful countries such as France and Germany, but also by states with limited capabilities. In his words, we must overcome the growing social tensions with concrete and clear measures that will give Bulgarian citizens peace and confidence in their own country.

"It is important for Bulgaria to maintain its human and economic potential," the president concluded.

With the veto passed, MPs deleted texts on "frozen" commodity prices from the emergency law and penalties, imposed for circulation of false information related to an infectious disease.

Относно материала

Avatar f199efe4 95cd 4278 bd50 701aa95d47fc
Автор
Банкеръ
сряда, 01. април 2020 - 08:07
Коментари

Четете още

Rumen Radev: The Impeachment Will Only Fill the Squares with People

Borisov Is Planted as Prime Minister But His Usefulness Is Coming to an End

Restriction of Rights Must Be Clearly Motivated, Proportionate to the Threat and Excluding Managerial Willfulness

Rumen Radev Partially Vetoed the Emergency Act

Актуални новини

08:38
Потвърдените случаи на коронавирус в България вече са 412
08:07
Radev: Poorer Countries than France and Germany Have Already Helped Small Businesses
23:57
Депутатът Хасан Адемов е с положителен тест за коронавирус
19:59
Държавният дълг в края на февруари е 23,6 млрд. лева
19:51
Бюджетът влезе в кризата с 1,3 млрд. лева излишък
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Изборът на карантинираните - хляб или шамар!

Нарушителите масово връзват ръцете на т. нар. компетентни органи с оправданието "Ходих до магазина, какво толкоз е станало!"
... Още »
Изборът на карантинираните - хляб или шамар!
Параграф22 Daily

Извънредното положение не спира делата срещу незаконните действия на властта

В тази група попада и оспорването на глобите, които се налагат за нарушаване на заповедите на здравния министър срещу Covid-19 Още »
Извънредното положение не спира делата срещу незаконните действия на властта
Параграф22 Daily

Над 400 са актовете за нарушения на забраната за посещения на паркове, толкова са и нарушителите на карантината

Министърът уточни, че с извънредното законодателство, в определени случаи, може да се следи клетка на мобилен оператор. Още »
Над 400 са актовете за нарушения на забраната за посещения на паркове, толкова са и нарушителите на карантината
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във