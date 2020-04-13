Prof. Evgeny Daynov: An Unnecessary Economic Price Will Be Paid Due to Lack of Strategic Management

Банкеръ Daily



"The political elite in Bulgaria is developing in the opposite direction, while the society is civilizing, the former is returning to some barbaric times ... Politicians, unfortunately, have the behaviour of barbaric leaders. The institutions have been weakened by this barbaric heroism over the last 10 years and are full of incompetent people but they have braced themselves after the first days of panic and are generally functioning." This was commented by political scientist Prof. Evgeny Dainov on BNR



In his words, while society is getting wiser and settled down, "its political leaders are languishing between extremities."

"The degradation of the political elite is such that they have fallen out of present reality and returned to medieval ways of thinking," the political scientist said.

Prof. Dainov described the behavior of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church as "unworthy, arrogant and quarrelsome." "They are like some feuding sergeants here, just like Bulgarian politicians," he said.

According to the political scientist, we will all come out of the crisis wiser, "but the question is to apply this wisdom as a way of governing the state, to allow that wisdom to enter the government."

"The Bulgarian people are moderate and this can be seen in such crises ... While all countries in Europe are already announcing phasing-out exit strategies to avoid starvation, here, I watch on TV, they keep talking about corpses, hell, death... In a week or two so many people will close businesses and so many people will find themselves out of work that our big guys will be scared and they will look at what other European countries are doing and copy something useful from somewhere. But an extra economic price will be paid due to the lack of strategic management. The hunger will be difficult to reach, but it is enough for people to remain without a paycheck, of course, there will be people who will protest. The Bulgarian people are moderate, but from time to time they come out to state their positions in public places. This is guaranteed if there is no clear vision of how to get out of this unheard of thing. If there is no such vision within two weeks, there will be protests, of course," Prof. Dainov commented.