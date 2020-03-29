Вход
Ninova Summons Borisov for a Hearing on the State Reserve


BSP leader Cornelia Ninova has filed a request for a hearing of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in connection with the State Reserve and its availability.


Here's what she wrote on her Facebook page:

"I have just submitted a request to Boyko Borisov to attend a hearing at the National Assembly on the state of the State Reserve. I have asked five times - are there any legally required available stocks and why they are not unblocked. Nobody answers. Today we’ve learned that we would be waiting two or three weeks for masks, gloves and clothing from abroad. But the disease is not waiting. Weeks after the start of the epidemic, there are no masks for the population, no disinfectants, no protective clothing.

I want the Prime Minister to answer, if there are any reserves? If so - why not deblock them. If not - why not and who is responsible? "

BSP Chairman Cornelia Ninova wrote this on Facebook.

