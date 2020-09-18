Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

New Attempt of Bulgaria to Issue Debt of up to 2 Billion Euros on External Markets


It seems Bulgaria will make a new attempt to place a government bond issue on the external markets. The idea refers to the debt issue of up to 2 billion euros through the disposal of 10-year and 30-year securities. According to unofficial information, The Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev has held a conference call with potential investors. The collection of offers is expected to begin very soon.


The initial attitude pointed that as early as the beginning of May Bulgaria will try to raise over 2 billion euros through the sale of a global bond issue. But then the government gave the idea up in anticipation of better market conditions.

According to Reuters, the cabinet has selected four banks to manage the sale of the securities - Citi, JP Morgan Chase & Co, BNP Paribas and UniCredit. The selection is not random, as the same group managed the last global bond sale - in 2016.

The government is likely to finance the expected budget deficit at the end of 2020 with the sum of 2 billion euro in case of a successful end to the procedure. After the budget update around the beginning of the COVID crisis it was recorded that the Treasury will end the year with 3.5 billion euros deficit due to shrinking revenues and higher expenditures. As of the end of August, however, the budget still has a surplus of over BGN 1.5 billion.

 

It is clear from the MF's estimates that a high fiscal reserve continues to be maintained - as of July 31, it was 10.14 billion euros including BGN 9.78 billion deposits of the fiscal reserve in BNB and banks and BGN 0.36 billion receivables from the European Union Funds. It is therefore not fully clear whether the funds from the potential sale of bonds will serve as running costs or be used as a buffer.

 

The State Budget Act states that this year the government may increase the government debt to BGN 10 billion. However, BGN 1.2 billion must be withdrawn, which have been accumulated from the domestic market since the beginning of 2020 and have been used mainly to repay old debts.

Относно материала

Avatar ef181379 4e3f 42fe bdd8 b0f126b1768d
Автор
Атанаси Петров
петък, 18. септември 2020 - 08:56
Коментари

Четете още

Europe Plans 166.7 Billion Euros for the Forthcoming “Rainy Days”

“Tchaikapharma” Keeps Its Position as the Most Expensive Bulgarian Company

Nearly 2 Billion Levs from the Silver Fund Are Being Robbed

Parliament has ratified the agreement on the European SURE instrument

Актуални новини

12:05
Люксембург "се бетонира" като офшорен център за китайските юани
11:54
ЕК ни поздрави за резултата по новия външен дълг, заяви Ананиев
11:48
Брюксел чака проекти за наука и иновации за 1 млрд. евро
11:39
МОН няма да затваря училища заради COVID случаите
11:38
Корнелия Нинова: Със заема Борисов ще покрива стари дългове и дефицит
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

На Дунав мост - Русе задържаха 2700 спортни облекла и 246 парфюма

На водача и пътника са съставени актове за административни нарушения. Още »
На Дунав мост - Русе задържаха 2700 спортни облекла и 246 парфюма
Параграф22 Daily

КПКОНПИ обжалва решението на АС - София – град по отношение на Трайчо Трайков

В този смисъл повишеният журналистическият интерес към него не е обусловен от публикуването на решението на КПУКИ на ведомствената интернет страница, а от заеманата... Още »
КПКОНПИ обжалва решението на АС - София – град по отношение на Трайчо Трайков
Параграф22 Daily

Обвиниха мъж за опит за контрабанда на марихуана за 36 960 лева през границата

Разследваното по случая се извършва от разследващ митнически инспектор. Още »
Обвиниха мъж за опит за контрабанда на марихуана за 36 960 лева през границата
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във