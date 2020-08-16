Вход
It Is Very Hard for Borissov to Fit into the Green Deal, Borislav Sandov Believes


"It is very difficult for Borissov to fit into the Green Deal." This was said to BNR by the eco-activist Borislav Sandov, co-chairman of the Green Movement. According to him, Bulgaria is currently in a very unfavorable situation regarding the Green Deal. He reminded us that initially our country opposed this deal.


 

"Bulgaria's position was that we support the long-term goals - by 2050, but refused to make commitments until 2030." Having seen that this was not happening and that the EU countries wanted quick results and tied the funds for green recovery with the multiannual framework, Bulgarian officials were made to write plans that they have challenged until recently," he said.

 

Sandov explained that it is a matter of mobilization in different cabinets to urgently write some strategies for the next 4 years, which will allow us to absorb about 10 billion euros. He pointed out that the EU has already reached a level where it will not distribute money "per capita".

 

The co-chair of the Green Movement commented that what the government is doing is the opposite of what is set in the Green Deal. "The green deal wants more rail transport, Borissov is building highways. The green deal wants renewable energy source, Borissov is building the Belene NPP and gas pipelines. It wants bioagriculture, Borissov encourages large monoculture farms and the use of pesticides. "The green deal means biodiversity and during Borissov’s rule we see 'retaining walls' along the coast and excavators in national parks," Sandov said.

 

He was adamant that the government could join the Green Deal only artificially, by creating a strategy that is not based on the real policies of  BG government and by writing projects  for EU money for specific people, as has been the case so far.

Елизабет Дафинова
неделя, 16. август 2020 - 08:58
