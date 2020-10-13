It Is Inadmissible for the Report on Bulgaria to "Sink into the Fumes of Boiko’s Jeep"

Банкеръ Daily



Constitutional Judge Atanas Semov described the European Commission's report and the European Parliament's resolution on the rule of law in Bulgaria as a "slap in the face".



"Slaps should be given in words and political assessments. That's what Brussels did twice this week. What we have seen and heard is that Bulgaria is in pratfall.

Europe has long seen and understood, but it is now ready to act, "Semov told bTV.

According to him, we should be most worried about the finding of relapse.\

"Bulgaria has been in the EU for 14 years, it has been receiving reports from the EC with clear and specific criticisms for 14 years and has done almost nothing. This is the most alarming finding in the report, "the constitutional judge said.

According to him, we should also be concerned that the Bulgarian government is constantly lying to its citizens and Europe about reforms, changes and progress.

"In this sense, the report should be read as promoting Bulgarian intolerance to the crying shame.

It cannot solve the problems in Bulgaria, but it can very clearly encourage their solution ", Atanas Semov shares his opinion.

In his words, there is a struggle in our country over who should manage graft, not who should fight it.

"There are extremely many quality and honorable people working in Bulgaria's justice system, but there are also those who do their best to have it tripped up in some cases. The question, however, is not who, but why. There are political and legal mechanisms that allow this and we know some of them. We know about how it is possible to selectively check some reports of corruption and not to notice others or to selectively check some records and photos but not mention others.

These are problems that Brussels sees and on which it makes a perfectly clear diagnosis - incompatible with the European value system, "Semov added.

In his words, it is again unacceptable for this report to pass quietly like through a desert and "sink into the smoke of the SUV".

"We have to show a very clear will to be intolerant of outrage. This is what separates us most from Europe, " Atanas Semov said.

"The Resolution of the European Parliament is both a slap in the face and hope –a support for European normality in Bulgaria and it is time to go back to it," he concluded.

Semov compared the changes to the Constitution to diapers - it is clear what is inside, but it gives little time to helpless parents.

"This is not a draft Constitution, but a convulsion of the political regime," he added.