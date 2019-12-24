Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Impudence to the Infinite


"Impudence  is not a deliberate course of action, it is a trait of character."Jean de Labruyer


It’s been sure now.If any one asked themselves why  Ivan Geshev demonstrated impudence and effrontery, his first interviews after his entry into office as Attorney General confirmed categorically the reason for that. Until then, a doubt has been hovering above that arrogance might be part of his toolkit  for achieving  the big goal. It turns out,however, that even after he officially took up his duties as Prosecutor # 1, his insolence has not vanished.
On the contrary – we will witness its manifestations endlessly (at least until the end of his term), because it is just a part of his character.

"This is the frankest, the fairest  and the most transparent procedure for electing an Attorney General in an EU country." These are Ivan Geshev’s words, uttered  for a daily paper. The very same Geshev who was the only one chosen for the post of Prosecutor General. No other candidate. No race. We have been listening about fair and transparent elections for months. How shall we explain to Mr. Prosecutor that choices are made when alternatives are present. Or, to put it simply, one chooses out of two or more.
As for our first place in the EU regarding the transparency of theProsecutor General election, Geshev might have meant there is nowhere else to be found  a procedure like this.


"They (the protesters) finally gave up – they could not make a single qualitative protest, in quotation marks, against MrTsatsarov’s election for the CCPNPI. It was really funny.” These words belong again to “Geshev the joy” as defined by his passionate supporters.  The Attorney  General should be aware that when a person is entitled to be one of The Big Three in judiciary he/she has to be very restrained in their statements and in the qualifications made.
Because to classify a civil protest as ridiculous, does not befit a prosecutor, let alone a chief one.


Yet, Geshev is right about one thing. The people gave up. Or rather they got tired of fighting for their rights and interests. And that is exactly the reason he has been currently delivering  such absurd statements from the perspective of Attorney General.


“They see me, being head of the prosecution, as a threat.” We’ve been hearing this Geshev’s motto so often recently that we would suspect whether it is a new quote or it dates back three months ago.
The threat is real, but it is not about the "political and oligarchic circles" the prosecutor general is talking about.The threat is hidden behind his uncontrolled power and the danger of the prosecution becoming a repressive body we have never  seen since the days of totalitarianism.

Относно материала

Default avatar
Автор
Стефан Йорданов
вторник, 24. декември 2019 - 12:00
Коментари

Четете още

Why do we need institutions, since we’ve got Boiko?

Lowering heads the old way again

The Constitutional Court will determine the investigation mechanism of the Prosecutor General

Some get new guesthouses, others pay the burden

Актуални новини

12:25
Диалогът между САЩ и Северна Корея си намери могъщи съюзници
12:01
Нека светлината на Христовото Рождество просветлява мислите ни, пожела Русенският митрополит Наум
12:00
Impudence to the Infinite
11:41
Мирис на развалени яйца трови телевизионните зрители
11:13
Брюксел дава пари за реставрация на пет от най-старите ни манастири
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Общинари отстраниха от поста му кмета на Стрелча

Решението може да се обжалва пред Административен съд - Пазарджик. Още »
Общинари отстраниха от поста му кмета на Стрелча
Параграф22 Daily

Бивш шеф в китайски химически концерн ще лежи 11 г. и половина в затвора за корупция

Къпин ръководеше бизнеса с торове в концерна и бе президент на Синокем Хонконг холдинг. Още »
Бивш шеф в китайски химически концерн ще лежи 11 г. и половина в затвора за корупция
Параграф22 Daily

Довечера е Бъдни вечер

В народните обичаи могат да се открият различни традиции. Вечер всички членове на семейството сядат на масата. Още »
Довечера е Бъдни вечер
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във