Impudence to the Infinite

Банкеръ Daily



"Impudence is not a deliberate course of action, it is a trait of character."- Jean de Labruyer



It’s been sure now.If any one asked themselves why Ivan Geshev demonstrated impudence and effrontery, his first interviews after his entry into office as Attorney General confirmed categorically the reason for that. Until then, a doubt has been hovering above that arrogance might be part of his toolkit for achieving the big goal. It turns out,however, that even after he officially took up his duties as Prosecutor # 1, his insolence has not vanished.

On the contrary – we will witness its manifestations endlessly (at least until the end of his term), because it is just a part of his character.

"This is the frankest, the fairest and the most transparent procedure for electing an Attorney General in an EU country." These are Ivan Geshev’s words, uttered for a daily paper. The very same Geshev who was the only one chosen for the post of Prosecutor General. No other candidate. No race. We have been listening about fair and transparent elections for months. How shall we explain to Mr. Prosecutor that choices are made when alternatives are present. Or, to put it simply, one chooses out of two or more.

As for our first place in the EU regarding the transparency of theProsecutor General election, Geshev might have meant there is nowhere else to be found a procedure like this.



"They (the protesters) finally gave up – they could not make a single qualitative protest, in quotation marks, against MrTsatsarov’s election for the CCPNPI. It was really funny.” These words belong again to “Geshev the joy” as defined by his passionate supporters. The Attorney General should be aware that when a person is entitled to be one of The Big Three in judiciary he/she has to be very restrained in their statements and in the qualifications made.

Because to classify a civil protest as ridiculous, does not befit a prosecutor, let alone a chief one.



Yet, Geshev is right about one thing. The people gave up. Or rather they got tired of fighting for their rights and interests. And that is exactly the reason he has been currently delivering such absurd statements from the perspective of Attorney General.



“They see me, being head of the prosecution, as a threat.” We’ve been hearing this Geshev’s motto so often recently that we would suspect whether it is a new quote or it dates back three months ago.

The threat is real, but it is not about the "political and oligarchic circles" the prosecutor general is talking about.The threat is hidden behind his uncontrolled power and the danger of the prosecution becoming a repressive body we have never seen since the days of totalitarianism.