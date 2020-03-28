If the Quarantine Is Complied with, Bulgaria Will Cope with the Virus in up to 3 Months

Банкеръ Daily



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with scientists of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He thanked the scientific circles representatives in Bulgaria who have been assisting the work of the National Operational Headquarters in their activities for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our country. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Director of the Directorate General Fire Safety and Population Protection - Ministry of Interior Commissioner Nikola Nikolov and Chairman of the National Operations Headquarters, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.



"If the quarantine is strictly adhered to, in 3 weeks we will have good news about the number of patients, and in two and a half months or three we will congratulate ourselves that we have dealt with the infection.

“Don't screw up on the quarantine, and we'll get along with it, we won't get to the Italian version! I believe in the Bulgarian people, we made an empire twice, we will deal with the virus as well, "declared Prof. Nikolay Vitanov of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who leads a team to create mathematical models of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria.

The BAS models will be used by the national operational headquarters. So far, they show that most of the infected are still from abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev announced that as of today, the production of protective suits in two more factories in our country has begun. "At the moment, they are producing 200 suits a day, but the pace can be increased," he said.

He stressed that masks for all GPs will also be provided today. A total of 8,000 items will be delivered.

MMA Chief Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski also commented on the return of large groups of Roma. The headquarters recommended that the Ministry of Interior and local District Health Inspectorates work more actively in these Roma communities.

"We need a serious approach to what a coronavirus is, what a quarantine is, how to protect a person, how the disease is transmitted, and it's underway.

Therefore, please, let it not sound discriminative, but there will be more activity in Roma neighborhoods, said MMA Chief Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

The other problematic group is the elderly.

Tomislav Donchev also commented on what would happen if the Headquarters recommends a more stringent quarantine measure for at-risk groups, such as the most endangered elderly group. "We will respect it, but it also means more serious work for social patronage services. The work is currently underway, in a few days we will be ready with both the finances and the measures, if it is necessary for the adults to be quarantined, to provide them with everything, "he said.