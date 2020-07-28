Hristo Ivanov: Borissov’s Powerlessness and Dependence Has Culminated

Банкеръ Daily



"We have seen the height of helplessness, dependence and complete inadequacy of Boyko Borissov. The issue, people have raised which Borissov is trying to cover up with these ridiculous actions, is that the Bulgarian state has become deeply dependent on Delyan Peevski and Dogan's seraglios. This is the backbone of the corrupt, undeclared coalition that has been ruling the country for decades." Hristo Ivanov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, commented on this to BNR on the occasion of the previously announced cabinet changes. According to him, "the shift of clay people confirms this dependence."



"Borissov knows that if he does not ensure that Europe’s money goes into Peevski's pockets, he will be Geshev's next client. That is why he is afraid of the protests and is delirious and insane, "Ivanov added.

"There are people on the street who have much better diplomas and are more adequate to the world than any of his "There are people on the street who have much better diplomas and are more adequate to the world than any of his "There are people on the streets who have much better diplomas and are more adequate to the world than any of his people made of modelling clay. Borissov is a worn-out dodger who must free the country from himself…" People have to vote before the crisis because this is the healthiest thing that can happen in a country," he added. In Ivanov’s words, "people who are in severe inadequacy remain in the cabinet."

"No, I do not want to become chief prosecutor and I do not think this position should be taken by a politician. There are enough honest and respectable people in the system", said the leader of “Yes, Bulgaria” and co-chairman of “Democratic Bulgaria” Hristo Ivanov, commenting on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's statement who said he had long known about Ivanov's desire to become Prosecutor General.

"This is an absurd thesis which shows Borissov’s fear. This statement once again illustrates his dependence. This dependence has been the basis of political corruption in Bulgaria for the last 10 years and that is why Borissov must leave. He is a dependent man who fears the rule of law in Bulgaria. That is why we want his resignation," Ivanov said.

He said the announced cabinet changes could not be called "anything other than rearranging the chairs aboard the Titanic." Hristo Ivanov stressed that the protests will continue because the citizens want the resignation of this government.

"Rapid elections are needed to bring about profound change. Borissov cannot but acknowledge his dependence on Dogan’s palace. These changes eventually expose it," the leader of “Yes, Bulgaria” added.