Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Happy holidays with the Asphalt game surprises of Sofia Municipality!


The repair crews of Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who applied for the Guinness Book of Records with the longest renovation of Graf Ignatiev Street, are preparing various Christmas and New Year surprises for residents and guests of Sofia.


One of them is the live execution of the popular online game Asphalt 8: Airborne - Fun Real Car Racing Game on the city streets.
How  to do this is crystal  clear from the photo of the intersection of Tsar Samuel and Neofit Rilski Streets, which is fully prepared to welcome those eager to engage in this extreme game.

It raises the adrenaline of drivers and pedestrians equally.
For that purpose, repair experts cut the asphalt  of the capital streets into regular deep squares, with sharp edges which  the playing drivers should overcome without  flatting a tire, tearing a rack , breaking the steering rod, or cracking  tampons. The conditions remain the same even after the repair is completed.

In the immediate vicinity of the asphalt cut in no-one-know  form, a water canal shaft is being structured, whose cast iron lid has collapsed and a deep pit has been formed. The presence of the shaft heightens additionally the drivers adrenaline playing live, who have to showcase some enviable skill to avoid the obstacles in front of  their cars.


The municipality has prepared a real surprise for the pedestrians taking part in the game. The street lamps that are blown out will not be replaced, on the pretext  Christmas and New Year's fireworks to be seen better. Consequently, pedestrians will fall into the traps of Asphalt 8  and  will have to show courage, potential to survive and ingenuity as not to end up in Pirogov's traumatology ward.


And to reinforce perceptions, the Interior Ministry will traditionally leave pyrotechnics dealers unattended, enabling them to place  along  the dark streets of Sofia some improvised explosive devices, bronze and minium bombs, powerful  fireckrackers and other thundering gadgets. The firearms chaotic shots of any kind discharged by the population with weapons, owned  behind the Interior Ministry back  will always contribute to the unique holiday atmosphere.

Относно материала

Avatar c807ffda 242a 4f16 967d f322975aca22
Автор
Румен Савов
петък, 20. декември 2019 - 15:06
Коментари

Четете още

The European Commission will carry out a more detailed inspection of the Bulgarian economy

Why do we need institutions, since we’ve got Boiko?

Lowering heads the old way again

The Constitutional Court will determine the investigation mechanism of the Prosecutor General

Актуални новини

17:59
Съветът за работа с българите в чужбина към вицепрезидента обсъди предстоящия форум със сънародниците зад граница
17:51
Британският парламент подкрепи договорената от Борис Джонсън сделка за Брексит
17:38
Иво Христов иска Брюксел да ни провери заради горенето на отпадъци
17:13
Близо 1 млрд. евро чужди инвестиции отчете БНБ
16:32
Европарламентът е започнал разследване срещу Ангел Джамбазки
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Европарламентът подкрепи вдигането на мониторинга над България

Шефът на ЕП Давид Сасоли е препратил до председателя на Европейската комисия Урсула фон дер Лайен като позиция на европарламента писмо от т.нар. Комитет ЛИДЕ -... Още »
Европарламентът подкрепи вдигането на мониторинга над България
Параграф22 Daily

Калабрийската мафия "Ндрангета" с пипала в България

След мащабната операция на италианските карабинери "Ринаскита-Скот" преди броени дни стана известно, че калабрийските мафиоти са прали пари в България през строителни... Още »
Калабрийската мафия "Ндрангета" с пипала в България
Параграф22 Daily

Иван Гешев се срещна с генералния секретар на Интерпол Юрген Щок

От първостепенно значение е своевременната обмяна на данни между всички правоохранителни органи с оглед адекватното противодействие на престъпления като тероризъм,... Още »
Иван Гешев се срещна с генералния секретар на Интерпол Юрген Щок
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във