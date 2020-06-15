Ha-Ha, BG Prosecution Would Help Laura Kovesi

Банкеръ Daily



The head of the state prosecution, Ivan Geshev, took another step towards his own absolute power. On June 3, by special order, he set up a special unit in the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office (SCP) and charged it with a highly responsible mission: to liaise with representatives of the European Prosecutor's Office. In other words – he has appointed people to keep Laura Kovesi's envoys in Bulgaria on a short leash.



To make everything look real, the official announcement on this occasion, was laid down melodiously: "The specialization (apparently of the Supreme Prosecution Office) in this direction aims at creating an organization for cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor's Office at a national level. Prosecutors will provide the necessary assistance to European Delegated Prosecutors in their future work on criminal cases affecting the financial interests of the European Union, such as fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of EU funds, as well as corruption of officials responsible for their allocation and management ".

Something more - simultaneously with the creation of the special unit in question, the Prosecutor General has formed a special working group, whose mission is even more responsible: review and analysis of the current legislation and internal methodological and organizational acts in the prosecution - in view of their compliance with European standards, as well as ensuring the necessary regulatory, methodological and organizational support of the interaction between the BG Prosecution and the European Prosecutor's Office.

What will happen from now on is not difficult to predict: that, what has happened so far - nothing.

That is why the Prosecutor General must issue a second order keeping his special unit subordinates out of their European colleagues’ sight while the latter are in Bulgaria. It is best for BG Prosecution employees to go on vacation before the European prosecutors land at Sofia Airport.

As for his subordinates from the analytical working group, their task is even easier: they throw everything in the trash, ask their colleagues from Germany, the Netherlands and Spain (say) to send them their rules and procedures and copy them diligently for three or four months. After that, the Prime Minister most formally asks Brussels to stop distributing grants as early as January 1, 2021. With one single argument: the export of free democracy is as harmful as the export of free communism!

If you want money, work for it. Because it has always been so - no one has ever stolen from oneself!