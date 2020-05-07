Вход
Greta Thunberg and Boyko Borisov Have Run the Show Again


As it seems, the pandemic has been almost done. Byronic gloom will decimate pseudo scientists who claimed that 70% of the Earth's population will be annihilated by the devious coronavirus. This week, the superheroes - Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, burst on to the scene, promising future to this long-suffering humanity.


 

For several weeks, the 17-year-old environmentalist has disappeared from the media just like Kim Jong Un. It's weird how she has refrained from giving speeches three times a day, but apparently her intellectual sufferings have not gone in vain. These days, she has lit up the world skyline, announcing that she is donating her $ 100,000 grant from a Danish fund to the fight against coronavirus.

 

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a crisis of children's rights," Thunberg wisely noted, swearing to wrestle with the new plague. This information would comfort many who believe this pandemic needs a tight grip and a constant mouthwash.

 

Shortly before Thunberg spoke, BG Prime Minister also made a bold request. Which should make us happy as Bulgarians, because - unlike emergency measures - we will “tango" with Sweden. He announced that European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde had shared with him she felt completely safe because of the existence of Bulgarian BCG vaccine. She was the first to raise the subject by talking on the phone, bombarding him with praises. Borisov also made it known that he has commissioned Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva to find the top 40 horses in the state for making horse serum.

 

"To conservationists, the horses don't die. They are taken some blood of as if they were human donors, then given a jab and set free after several days, to graze, safe and sound,” the Prime Minister clarified in a dialogue in absentia with the 21st Century Environmentalist Greta Thunberg!

 

According to him, it could be clearly seen how "a virus and a microbe can destroy the world verbatim - both financially, economically and with more human casualties than in the Vietnam War." But we will not allow this to happen.

 

In conclusion, it can be noted that it was a strong week in the fight against global contagion. It's amazing how closely connected things are ...

Относно материала

Автор
Антония Коцева
четвъртък, 07. май 2020 - 08:01
