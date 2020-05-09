Government Measures to Help BG Economy and Businesses Are Considered To Be Unsatisfactory

Банкеръ Daily



The authorities’ actions assessment in the coronavirus conditions remains good, although it has been gradually decreasing compared with the levels at the beginning of the crisis. Concern over the disease continues to decrease, although it remains predominant. Measures against the disease are perceived as sufficient but not for the economy.



These are the findings of Gallup International's sixth express telephone survey, referring to the coronavirus crisis. Most of the interviews took place before the press conference on Sunday, which announced the easing of measures regarding pubs, forthcoming facilitation of traffic between cities, etc. The study was conducted between 1 and 3 May.

Society remains concerned about the disease, but anxiety continues to decline. 56% say that it is a dangerous but ultimately just a severe flu.

Since the beginning of the third 10-day period of March, this share has been declining steadily, but today it remains the largest against the background of other options. The "no serious danger" option continues to be increasingly preferred at the expense of the "deadly danger" option and now, for the first time in these surveys, the indifferent extreme has a higher proportion than the panic extreme: 23% believe that the coronavirus is not a serious danger, on the contrary, 20% think that it is a deadly danger to humanity. There are also very small proportions of people who cannot answer.

Most Bulgarians continue to find the government's anti-coronavirus measures sufficient, but a feeling is paving its way that they are a bit excessive. Two-thirds a month and a half ago said the measures were sufficient. Gradually, that share has dropped to 55% now. For the same period, the view that the measures were excessive was gradually consolidated from 17% to 32%. The trend of impatience of the society, evident in the previous survey, clearly continues.

It is curious that for the last ten days the share of those who consider the measures insufficient has increased slightly - from 8 to 12%. This may be a fear from easing the measures or a dissatisfaction with the lack of compliance by many.

In general, however, panic-stricken Bulgarians are already a small group. A proof of this is the fact that a majority of 53% believe the time has come to lift travel restrictions; 44% say it's too early. Obviously, the announcement of the upcoming lifting of the restrictions comes just in time.

Approval for the authorities remains high. However, the gradual normalization of data, concerning BG government, noted in the previous survey, continues after the initial rebound. Prime Minister Borissov is approved by more than half of Bulgarians - 55% - in the current situation with coronavuris. Thus, the situational approval of Borisov is significantly higher than in the usual situation.

Concern over the incomes remains high but it is no longer growing as intensely as it was in the beginning. In the second half of March, 36% claimed that their income had decreased due to the pandemic, a month later they were 47% and now they present practically the same share - 46%.

17% are now reporting short-time working. Ten days ago the percentage was almost the same and at the height of the infection it was 14%.

However, the growth of the unemployed is worrying - since the beginning of the crisis they have increased by nearly 280 thousand and the total unemployment is currently approaching the first two-digit number, the surveys calculations have shown so far.

In general, the government's support measures for the economy and businesses have been estimated to be unsatisfactory so far. 46% find them insufficient, 26% - sufficient, and 25% claim they are not familiar with the measures. It can be seen that, at least for now, the authorities are failing to convince the public of the effectiveness of their economic actions.