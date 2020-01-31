Geshev claims that Radev is involved in criminal activity

Банкеръ Daily



The prosecutor's office has found data with a high degree of probability that President Rumen Radev has been involved in criminal activity. This was reported by the state prosecution press center.



In connection with the President's appeal to the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev to explain his reasons for the question, addressed to the Constitutional Court for compulsory interpretation of Art. 103 of the Constitution and because of the high public and media interest, the prosecutor's office provided the following information:

In the course of criminal proceedings opened and conducted by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, on January 22, 2020 the supervising prosecutors carried out a comprehensive analysis of the evidence set, including the material evidence attached to the case (collected through special investigative means, operated by SANS against the commander of the Air Force Major-General Ts. St.). This analysis revealed data and evidence of a " high probability of involvement in criminal activity for a person holding the highest public office-President of the Republic of Bulgaria and identified possible criminal actions which were not directly related to the performance of his duties.“

The analysis of the telephone conversations reveals that the latter were probably carried out by the Commission for Combating Corruption and Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property with respect to Ms D.R. Supervising prosecutors believe that the assumption that the full conduct of this check under the CCCFIA was deterred by concealment of documents can be accepted in a high degree of assurance.

By a decree of January 23, 2020 the criminal proceedings were suspended because, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Head of State enjoys immunity from

responsibility for actions performed in the course of official functions, except for high treason and violation of the Constitution (Article 103, paragraph 1 of the CRB) and immunity for detention and criminal prosecution (art. 103, El. 4 of the CRB). The supervising prosecutors agreed that this would be the only correct procedural decision in the absence of a permanent practice of the CC and SCC and that any other similar decision can be undertaken or carried out in violation of the prohibition on criminal prosecution against the President.



In view of the above, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria has issued a decree suspending criminal proceedings on 23 January 2020. The information pertinent to the stated reason for the criminal proceedings suspension, along with some audio files have been deleted.



The information provided is announced upon the permission of the supervising prosecutors in accordance with Art. 198 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria states that all issues raised to the public's attention have been clarified in detail in the request, made by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria for a mandatory interpretation of Article 103 of the Constitution and the pre-trial proceedings materials published.