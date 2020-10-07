Father Dionysius: Power Today Is the Same as That of King Herod in the Savior’s Day

Банкеръ Daily



The regime is not only criminal, it has ruined everything related to faith, science and enlightenment.



Our current governance is the same as that of King Herod since the days of the Savior. Authorities boast of restoring temples and monasteries, and we know from biblical history that Herod made the most beautiful temple in Jerusalem, but destroyed all spirituality in his times. The situation is similar today. Power in our country, which governs through its regime, is not only criminal, but has destroyed the institutes of spirituality—everything related to faith, science, and enlightenment. This was stated in a video interview for "The Banker Studio" by Archimandrite Dionysius.

Archimandrite Dionysius also said:

The only difference between communism and today's government is that the deformity of today's regime is more brutal because it is not subject to ideology but to extortion only. There is no way to turn a blind eye – the metastases of this government are everywhere, it is the peak of a backstage that we have been observing for more than 76 years.

The dependencies in the upper clergy of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC) are similar to those in the Ministry of Interior - anyone can be made speechless and motionless. The Chief Prosecutor may appoint the next Bulgarian patriarch whenever he wishes.

The EU does not close its eyes, it is complicit in BG authorities. Three German foundations committed a crime by funding the party that has been ruling for 11 years – Hanns Seidel, Friedrich Naumann and, unfortunately, Konrad Adenauer. And these were institutions that symbolized the Europe of our dreams.

The properties of the BOC are quite attracting, and we have never seen contracts or annexes for their use.

Since the late Patriarch Maxim left this world, things in the BOC have been difficult to control. And if one or another bishop ties contacts with such characters, this cannot be deterred. Rental contracts can reveal many connections and dependencies.

I will remind everyone in the church, from the patriarch to the sexton, that there was no high priest except one, the father of St. John the Baptist, who did not praise Herod. Unfortunately, this is what we see 2000 years later in our territory.