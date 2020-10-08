Вход
Evgeny Dainov: This Protest Changes the Values of Society and Makes It Quite Durable


"This has shaped up to be the most successful nationwide protest wave since 1989-1990 because the protest rearranges the way all people in Bulgaria think about politics and governance." This is what the political scientist Prof. Evgeniy Daynov told BNR. In his words, this protest changes the values of society, which makes it long-lasting.


"It will permanently change the configuration of power, the public concerns and the ways of thinking in Bulgaria. The fact that it cannot fulfill its short-term goal - to oust Boyko Borisov, enables it to carry out even two long-term goals –the first is that Bulgarian society has already changed or shown on the occasion of the protests that it has changed, it has become European. The other goal is that this protest finally aroused the attention from the international environment that we wanted, "Daynov added.

"Boyko Borisov is isolated from his own people, who give him the evil eye, isolated from the international community, which also frowns upon him," Dainov stressed, adding:  "They (the rulers) are trying to do what all self-forgotten authoritarian types are doing - to impose their version of the world on people by force, by devil-may-care attitude or by stubbornness, which is not the real version of the world people live in. And they have already understood that. "

Yesterday, 123 Bulgarian intellectuals demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the government, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva and Parliamentary Culture Committee Chairman Vezhdi Rashidov, as well as BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov.

"This is another devastating blow against the fantasy Boyko Borisov lives in. He had lived in the fantasy that the intellectuals and artists would not stand against him but they stood more categorically than the protest itself," Evgeny Daynov said.

According to the political scientist, there will be early elections in the country.

Относно материала

Avatar 7805aa5e b9b3 4532 aae5 d9ceb9541383
Автор
Елизабет Дафинова
четвъртък, 08. октомври 2020 - 08:29
