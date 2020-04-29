Dr. Tsveteslava Galabova: Crises Are Remedial But Their Cost Is High

Банкеръ Daily



The way information about corononvirus is presented is sometimes appaling. In Bulgaria there are special night press conferences, spoken with a grave voice, in which the number of corpses are being counted. It is becoming increasingly difficult for humans to deal with themselves and the demons within themselves. This was stated in a video interview for Studio Banker by Dr. Tsveteslava Galabova, director of the St. Ivan Rilski State Psychiatric Clinic.

In the interview, Dr. Galabova also said:

As a doctor, I will say that a pandemic is something terrible. But otherwise, humanity needed some sobering up. We had to understand that there are things bigger than us. In this case, an invisible microorganism took us home, made us talk to our loved ones, read books, found out what the important things were. This is a good thing that will unfortunately cost us dearly. Whenever humanity has forgotten itself, it has always paid a very high price. We went in search of reason in space, but forgot what the earthly mind looked like. This is a good thing that will unfortunately cost us dearly. Whenever humanity has forgotten itself, it has always paid a very high price. We went in search of space sense, but forgot what the earthly mind looked like.

If we look at them purely philosophically, crises are remedial, but they cost a lot.

There will be growth in neurotic psychiatric disorders, many phobic conditions can develop with all sorts of fears, especially from infection.

Work will be opened up for my colleagues, probably divorce lawyers, maybe midwives, god willing. I fear that we are developing as a human race a dislike for the oddities of the eastern peoples where the infection originated from. In crises like this, all deficitsbecome evident, isolation is not only physical but also social, we desocialize and when the social luster falls, some begin to function at the level of biology.

There is an extremely fertile soil for sowing authoritarianism and it will bear fruit. Power is something very sweet, it is a powerful aphrodisiac. Nations often confuse their choices about who and how to govern them. Increasingly, they will be asked the question whether they prefer to live in crises and democracy or not so free but secure. And man is a creature who loves to live peacefully, settled down, not to be responsible...