Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Doctors To Free Themselves From Political Influence To Get Back To Misericordia, Reneta Indjova Advises


"The problem now is that doctors have a second level of political influence that they need to get rid of if they want to remain in the charity profession." Reneta Indjova, the Prime Minister in the period October 1994 - January 1995, told the Bulgarian National Radio. According to her, the psychological impact and repression on patients’ mentality are unacceptable, because there is a rule that the patient is always right, because he is the suffering human being.


"The question is whether this regime is medically,  socially and politically justified, because it is known what problems the confined spaces can create," Indjova stressed. In her opinion, the principle of mutual collaboration between a patient and a doctor is being professed in the world today, in order to have a coherent action for overcoming the disease together.

 

"When there are 31 deaths out of 7 million people and they are called victims, it is not a doctor-to-patient relationship, but a doctor-to-victim relationship. We are not victims of anyone except the political class who wants to turn the situation into  its field of action!  ",  Reneta Injova is adamant. She commented that the healthcare system is endangered to obtain an effect that has already been observed in other infrastructures.

 

"Education is being degraded precisely by the lack of good student-teacher relationships. The same will happen between people who are potentially threatened by something not arrived yet and doctors, among whom controversy has also begun to emerge," the former Prime Minister said.

 

Indjova believes that Bulgaria is in a situation where "a very small sample of patients are waiting to enter the healthcare system to be treated. And from this sample we draw conclusions for the whole population."

Относно материала

Avatar 7805aa5e b9b3 4532 aae5 d9ceb9541383
Автор
Елизабет Дафинова
петък, 17. април 2020 - 08:25
Коментари

Четете още

MEP Radan Kanev labelled Ivan Geshev as “unadulterated thuggish primitiveness”

The Louvre Will Present a Biased Reading of Our Heritage

Judges’ College in Zugzwang on Mitalov case

Borisov Is Planted as Prime Minister But His Usefulness Is Coming to an End

Актуални новини

14:34
Кристалина Георгиева: Тази криза е различна от всички предишни
14:21
Епидемията от коронавирус в Германия е под контрол
13:46
Протести във "Факултета", но без сблъсъци
13:31
9000 души с фалшиви болнични ще връщат 6,5 млн. лв. на НОИ
13:13
Възможно е наемите да поевтинеят
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Разпети петък е. Най-тъжният ден за християните

На този ден от Страстната седмица постът в Православната църква е особено строг – тогава нито се яде, нито се пие (дори вода). Още »
Разпети петък е. Най-тъжният ден за християните
Параграф22 Daily

Вчера в Разград засадиха 30 рози, днес намериха само три

Предстои поставяне на съндъчета с цветя по големите мостове в града. Още »
Вчера в Разград засадиха 30 рози, днес намериха само три
Параграф22 Daily

9000 мними болни през 2019 г. ще връщат на НОИ 6,5 млн. лв.

През 2019 г. са съставени общо 6 737 ревизионни документи, като установеният начет по влезли в сила разпореждания за събиране на суми е 705 308,22 лв. Още »
9000 мними болни през 2019 г. ще връщат на НОИ 6,5 млн. лв.
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във