“Der Spiegel”: Borisov Has Helped Erdogan in Violation of International Conventions


The German magazine “Der SPIEGEL” published its own investigation under the headline "How the Bulgarian Prime Minister Became Erdogan's Servant".


 

According to thearticle Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has helped President Erdogan's regime prosecute his political opponents and opposition. The publication mentions that this happened with the participation of former Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and in violation of international conventions.

"He has never kept his aversion to Europeans a secret. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the German government of helping terrorists and insulted France, calling it a provocateur. He has been threatening Greece with a war at sea over the fight for gas fields for weeks," the introductory part of the text reads.

 

The German edition underlines that so far an EU country has been spared the tirades of the Turkish head of state and this is Bulgaria. And that Erdogan and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov have a special friendship.

"Obviously Erdogan's friendship has a price. “Der Spiegel” investigations show that the Bulgarian government has helped prosecute several Turkish opponents of the regime - and has thus violated international conventions and legal principles", the publication says, referring to data from the Turkish Embassy in Sofia.

 

“Der Spiegel” data suggested that Prime Minister Borisov, former Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and the Bulgarian authorities were actively involved in the deportation of a Turkish member of the opposition following the attempted coup d’état  in Turkey in July 2016. This happened despite the explicit protest of the Bulgarian court against the extradition request.

The publication is about the extradition of Abdullah Buyuk. Abdullah Buyuk is considered a financier of FETO, the organization of exile preacher Fethullah Gulen, a major opponent of President Recep Erdogan.

 

Erdogan declared war on the supporters of Gulen, whom he named as the organizer of the 2016 coup attempt against the regime in Turkey.

Атанаси Петров
вторник, 15. септември 2020 - 08:23
