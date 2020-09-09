Вход
Bulgarian Protesters Showered Manfred Weber with Facebook Messages and Comments


Back in July, at the very beginning of the anti-government demonstrations in Bulgaria, the chairman of the group of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, declared his full support and confidence in the government of Boyko Borisov.


As of Monday this week, protesters against the Cabinet and the Attorney general have launched a new initiative on social media. The disgruntled call Weber and send him messages and questions.

Bulgarians also post angry comments in English under Weber's Facebook post, in which he criticizes Europe's lack of a more explicit response to the rule of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

 

"Will Europe remain powerless against Erdogan? How does Europe react when Erdogan incites crowds with warlike language and directly threatens France and Greece, calling their leaders greedy and incompetent? ", the president of the EPP group asks. And Bulgarian citizens reply: "Call Boyko. He is a friend of Erdogan and is just like him. ", "How does Europe react to the protests in Bulgaria? ", "Mr. Weber, how long will you pretend that nothing is happening in Bulgaria? How long will you tolerate your friend Borisov? It's been two months. Bulgaria wants a change. Or, maybe, you no longer care about EU values?"

 

The comments below the post are nearly 700.

 

"Guys, this is Mr. Manfred Weber's number. Feel free to click or call him. It’s unlikely that he answers but 500-600 missed numbers starting with +359 will be pretty hard to ignore", a user on the social network writes.

 

There has been no response from Weber so far.

Бетина Мутишева
сряда, 09. септември 2020 - 08:50
