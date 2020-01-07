Bulgaria remains the poorest, the most illiterate and the most corrupt country in the EU

Банкеръ Daily

"I'm not optimistic about the coming year. Bulgaria remains the poorest, the most illiterate the most corrupt country without the rule of law. We have GDP growth, but the 3-4% rate is not enough to bring us closer to the EU countries. Our healthcare system is in complete chaos. We have no water, yet there was no drought through the year. We also have the most polluted air. From an investment and development country, we have become a country that collects Europe's garbage and burns it. " These are Mika Zaikova’s words from the program “12+4.”

She said a recession is expected next year and an open economy country like ours is seriously endangered: "Because we are influenced by what is going on in the world we cannot expect a significant improvement because we export low value-added goods…For years we have been mimicking some reform ... Our kids are our biggest investor for they work abroad. "