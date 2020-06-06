Вход
Bulgaria Is Conducting the Longest Inspection of Asset Forfeiture in the EU, According to the EC


The European Commission has presented today a report on the implementation of EU law on assets forfeiture. The document notes that criminal proceedings are still pending in Bulgaria, Romania and Luxembourg due to a lack of data on the full implementation of this legislation.


According to the report Bulgaria has introduced the longest term for property inspections - the past 10 years, while in other countries this period is usually twice as short - 5-6 years before the indictment. It’s been clarified that not all countries have set a deadline for these inspections.

Bulgaria is among the countries that proceeds to asset confiscation in case of intentional crimes, while most EU countries take this measure for all crimes and France and Malta -  when the conviction is at least one year of imprisonment.

