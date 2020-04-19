BULGARIA HAS RECEIVED SOME MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM THE UAE AND… MANY DATES

Банкеръ Daily

On Monday, the government press service reported that the Bulgarian and the UAE businesses are uniting in the fight against COVID-19. As a sign of good cooperation, two planes with 32 tons of food-vegetables, meat and dairy products-took off from Bulgaria to the UAE and the goods were delivered to the Abu Dhabi international airport. The delivery is organized by the Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and is provided by Bulgarian companies. In return, the UAE provides for Bulgaria 15 tons of medical supplies - masks, gloves, disinfectants and clothing, as well as food.

However, the shipment from Abu Dhabi included about 3 tons of medical supplies, and the remaining cargo of the two planes that arrived on March 13 was mostly dates, the Investigative website “Bivol” reported.

The Bulgarian Red Cross, whose base the medical supplies were delivered in, provided a summary of exactly what they received. It goes about 80,000 masks, 49,000 gloves and 32,000 overshoes. In addition, there are 3,970 half liter disinfectant bottles and 1,824 disinfectant bottles of 250 milliliter. That's about three tons of cargo, Bivol reports. The rest of the shipment consists of dates.

Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said the deal was concluded and executed between private entities that also paid for the transport by plane.