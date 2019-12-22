Вход
Budget damage of land swap deals is well over BGN 80 million


Representatives of the Green Laws Initiative will build a special installation today in front of the agricultural  ministry  to showcase the Christmas gifts that the state, according to them, make to celebrities and companies by legalizing notorious land swap deals. They will demonstrate a  deal near an emblematic Black Sea beach the financial damage of which is close to the sum of BGN 80 million, requested by the state for all land swaps.


According to Toma Belev, the evaluation of the substituted properties is not real.

"Do post them on the ministry's website so that all Bulgarian citizens could  see them and the real estate dealers could heartily  laugh," Belev said, quoted by BNR.

10 years ago, the state swapped appetizing forest terrains near the Black sea coast and in mountain resorts for pieces of scattered private forests in unattractive areas of the country.  A decade after the deals and five years after the European Commission threatened us with penalties, Bulgaria is on the verge to be refunded with BGN 80 million, announced the Agrominister Desislava Taneva at the end of November.

Shortly after that, the Green Laws Initiative estimated the damages to be far more higher and began to present the Top 10 of the deals, which have caused much more than BGN 80 million in losses. For example, a 470 acres of forest deal near Bansko – with a price of  2 levs per acre acts for an  illegal state aid of BGN 50 million.

Банкеръ
неделя, 22. декември 2019 - 13:20
