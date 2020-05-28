Brussels got us punished again

Банкеръ Daily



It is high time the EC stopped slapping us and sent its own controllers to solitary



The new European Commission abolished the root cause of the reformist glory in which the Bulgarian authorities have been basking for seven or eight months: The mechanism of cooperation and verification imposed on Bulgaria on the eve of our official accession to the EU on January 1, 2007 continues to operate. There have remained the annual monitoring reports, which - although written in highly sophisticated official language - have always provoked unpleasant emotions with their conclusions and summaries.

The "good news" was announced by Nicola Schmidt, European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission, and Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economics through the presentation of the so-called Spring Package for the European Semester containing mainly recommendations for coordinated response to the pandemic.

As for the specific report on the Bulgarian progr...-sorry -

on the Bulgarian stagnation

and the need to continue monitoring, it will be announced soon by the new European Commissioner Didier Reinders.

What are Brussels new remarks? Well ... the old ones: despite large-scale legislative initiatives by the government and parliament (according to previous monitoring reports), the results are still very worrying:

Organized crime.

<!--[if--><!--[endif]-->

Should we roll up our sleeves, get a truck full of stones and strengthen muscles diligently throwing them at Boyko Borissov and GERB, because they have been ruling (with few exceptions) for 11 years?

Maybe, but with a provision: if the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and the deputies of NMSS and MRF had completed their work on the pre-accession process (20001-2005), Sergei Stanishev would never have become prime minister. And if the three-party coalition and Stanishev's cabinet had done the same, there would have been no Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. And everything would be okay, even though Borisov has been our prime minister...

As we say on another occasion: there are no innocents in this story!

