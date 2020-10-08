Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Borissov's Three Cabinets Are a Stalemate, Doomed to Fail


Since 2009, our GDP has increased by 27.69%, while in Romania the growth is 33.39%, in Lithuania - 43.27%, in Estonia - 59.01%


No reforms have taken place, no strategic action has been taken, no proactive growth in socio-economic development has been achieved in the last 10 years. Here comes the comparison with the last period of the totalitarian regime, when there was a talk of imaginary stability while everything was crumbling. It is driven with palliative and often unjustified ad-hoc measures. Stagnation and status quo are the words that characterize these years. This was stated in a video interview with “The Banker Studio” by the former Deputy Prime Minister Lydia Shouleva, Minister of Labor, Social Welfare and Economy in the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

In the interview, Lydia Shouleva also said:

In economic terms, the 10-year rule of GERB is a support for the status quo. There was a mantra at that time to maintain stability, in other words, to keep without abrupt movements the achievements of previous years of growth.

When I was Minister of Economy (2003-2005), foreign direct investments were between 28% and 32% of GDP and the country was not yet a member of the EU. Now they can't reach 1%. The comparison speaks for itself.

The main reason is the lack of a legal order that breeds corruption.

We are talking about poverty, unemployment, social problems but we have not realized for a long time that the root of evil lurks in the lack of justice. This is the cause of poverty in our country.

Not a single business can grow calmly and confidently without fearing it could be embezzled. Nor will a foreign investor come to fight administrative barriers.

GERB was lucky that as soon as it came to power, the money under the EU programs from Brussels, on which our economy mainly depends, began to pour in. The lack of a legal order has allowed the emergence of concepts such as the "success fee" and other ways of absorbing these funds and obtaining public contracts.

Sarkozy has personally told me that France does not agree with Bulgaria having a 10% flat tax, because in this way we can attract their investors and labour force, which is unacceptable to French voters.

Относно материала

Avatar 9baed4e4 dc49 4b84 93a3 da3f9e5b0d36
Автор
Емил Янев
четвъртък, 08. октомври 2020 - 07:28
Коментари

Четете още

The 7.2% Economy Decline Forecasts Seem to Be Confirmed, Daniela Bobeva Believes

The Business Insisted That the State Annul the "Corrupt" Deal of Toplofikacia Sofia

Nearly 2 Billion Levs from the Silver Fund Are Being Robbed

Over a Hundred Bulgarian Intellectuals: Immediate Resignation of Borisov and Geshev

Актуални новини

10:53
Отпускат близо 2 млн. лева за спортните клубове
10:48
Студен душ от Путин за арменците
10:26
ДПС ще подкрепи ветото на президента и ще гласува против поправките в Изборния кодекс
10:14
Европарламентът отхвърли поправките за президента в резолюцята за България
10:08
Управителят на БНБ е с най-висока оценка от централните банкери в Европа
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

СРП задържа за 72 часа непълнолетен извършител на кражби в столичния кв. Витоша

Престъплението, за което С. Т. е привлечени като обвиняем, е наказуемо с лишаване от свобода до три години. Още »
СРП задържа за 72 часа непълнолетен извършител на кражби в столичния кв. Витоша
Параграф22 Daily

ВАП сезира председателя на КЕВР за проблеми с качеството на електрическата енергия

Докладът следва да се предостави на ВАП в определения срок. Още »
ВАП сезира председателя на КЕВР за проблеми с качеството на електрическата енергия
Параграф22 Daily

Синът на екзекутиран бизнесмен стои зад криптофермата в Българово

Йордан Стаматов е наследник на имотите на легендарния Димитър Стаматов-Мастара и дори е виден общественик в Бургас Още »
Синът на екзекутиран бизнесмен стои зад криптофермата в Българово
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във