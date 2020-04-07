BG Economic Measures Benefits - 5000 Unemployed per Day

Банкеръ Daily



The benefit of economic measures has an objective dimention. Nearly 5,000 newly unemployed in a day and 180,000 in sick leave are far beyond the worst estimates. This is commented by MEP Radan Kanev.



"This shows two issues - the weakness of the measures, and especially the 'measure' 23/77 (unknowingly called 60/40) and low confidence in the intentions of the authorities. Ruling bodies must immediately change both the "rescue package" for the economy and the way they interact with small businesses, "Kanev says.

According to him, European Union is in a vicious circle. European institutions lack the resource and national institutions have no desire and democratic mandate to take and finance inevitable and binding rescue measures. The European "project" seems to be facing deliberate suicide, which will be undertaken rationally and justified as the only "useful" solution.



However, the MEP is convinced there is a way out.



"The decision, paradoxically, is in the hands of the traditionally weakest EU institution - the European Parliament. It is the EP which is called upon to represent and defend the common interest of EU citizens, of us all as citizens of a united Europe. In the specific situation, the EP also has an instrument or a tool for political pressure. Without the vote of the European Parliament, neither the multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2021-2027 nor the EU budget for 2020 can be adopted.

In the coming days and weeks, the EP must firmly and unanimously declare that it will not accept any compromise on a budget, which does not take into account the crisis and economic recovery needs. Europe needs a rescue financial framework (RFF)of 1% over the European GDP, as well as a crisis budget for 2020.



MEPs must make it clear that MFF negotiations are starting at 2% of GDP and will not go below 1.5% and that the EU budget for 2020 will be at least 2% of the Union GDP.



Finding the right formula for pooling and recovering pandemic debt should also be an integral part of the political budgetary agreement.

The EP should be the guarantor of restoring liberties and the normal way of life.

The financing of the reconstruction must be inherently linked to the abolition of all measures restricting media, political and economic freedom, "Radan Kanev told EURACTIV.