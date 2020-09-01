Barney's Leaving. Bedrock's* Constitution Stays On!

Банкеръ Daily



Surprisingly or not, Justice Minister Danail Kirilov resigned. We still do not know for what reasons. So, for now, we will bet on the most certain motive- Kirilov resigns, as Borisov has ordered it.



The subtle point the Prime Minister has missed, however, is that for so many years in power even the audience with short term memory has learnt his tricks by heart. Borisov sacrifices his ministers when he feels threatened. Most often, the minister off is the one who is placed under public pressure or is subject to dissatisfaction and in this case - of ridicule. But let us not forget that the protests, which are approaching their 50th day, do not want the ministers to leave one by one, but together with the Prime Minister himself. GERB party seems to hear so well but it failed to hear exactly that!

As for Danail Kirilov, he is one of the easy targets because he will not leave with a scandal or expose any dirt out of the party "kitchen". He was so obedient that he sat down and drafted a new constitution in two days. So it would hardly be strange if he eventually returned to parliament to help his colleagues in their constitutional strains.

Speaking of the draft constitution, it should be said that Kirilov has been compared to the cartoon character Barney Rubble not so much because of some external similarities. Rather because of his law-making and his knowledge of "juggling cases" and "file-turning" that are typical of the Stone Age.

And the result can be seen. The opinion of the Supreme Bar Council is the most recent and indicative. "Apart from flaws and inaccuracies, the draft contains deviations from basic principles of constitutional law and unmotivated proposals for changes in democratic instruments, traditional for the recent history of Bulgaria, whose usefulness and significance has been proven over the years and which are in line with the best European models. This is a retreat from the achievements of constitutionalism in our country ", the position of the Bar reads.

Even more telling is the fact that the government is offering a draft whose flagship has already been removed or has removed itself from office. There is as much logic in this move as in the decision to ban Danail Kirilov from writing on Facebook and give him carte blanche to write a new basic law of the state!

Bedrock is the fictional place where the cartoon characters from the Flintstone family and their friends Barney and Betty Rubble live.