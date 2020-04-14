Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Headlines

Assoc.Prof. Mangurov: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church behaves most appropriately


At present, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, which has left its temples open, behaves most adequately. These are places where people can go and get pro-epidemic. Those who are the youngest and healthiest should go there, and those who are elder and sicker should not go. This was stated by the head of the children's ward at the Infection Hospital Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangurov on Nova TV.


"To stop COVID-19, at least 70 out of 100 people have to contract it and get cured of it. Most of them will not even realize that they have survived the infection. It is good to start with young, healthy and strong people, because they will pass it without any permanent disabilities,” he said.

 

According to him, re-infection with a coronavirus is impossible.

 

"There is no such thing. Whoever claims there is, has not read the textbooks. A feature of coronaviruses is that they can be released for a long time after seroconversion has occurred, that is, after the person has already produced antibodies and recovered ",Mangurov explained and added that if a patient is discharged with negative samples, but then there is a positive one, this does not mean that he has contracted the disease again, but simply continues to secrete this virus.

Относно материала

Avatar f199efe4 95cd 4278 bd50 701aa95d47fc
Автор
Банкеръ
вторник, 14. април 2020 - 09:28
Коментари

Четете още

“Waiting room” Is a Humiliating Term, We Don't Need the Euro at the Moment

The Budget Must Be Updated

Rumen Radev: The Crisis Has Shown That the Treasury Is Empty

The Law Should Apply to Everyone, Including Orthodox Christians

Актуални новини

10:49
Тръмп защити реакцията си на епидемията, няма да уволнява главния експерт
10:46
ВМРО предлага всеки българин да получи туристически ваучер за 100 лева
10:21
ББР ще отпуска на граждани до 4500 лева безлихвен кредит
10:17
МВФ публикува днес най-новите си икономически прогнози
10:08
Забраняват движението в Северна Македония от петък до вторник
Новини от деня

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Митнически служители задържаха 37 500 контрабандни маски и голямо количество етикети на световни марки

Срещу шофьора на товарния автомобил, български гражданин с инициали M.А., e съставен акт за нарушение на Закона за митниците. Още »
Митнически служители задържаха 37 500 контрабандни маски и голямо количество етикети на световни марки
Параграф22 Daily

Колектори от София и Ямбол стигнаха до бой пред дома на длъжник в Бургас

Задържани за срок от едно денонощие са двамата служители от софийската фирма. Още »
Колектори от София и Ямбол стигнаха до бой пред дома на длъжник в Бургас
Параграф22 Daily

СДВР проверява и вицето Красимир Каракачанов

Причината е снимка, на която се вижда как вицепремиерът седи на пейка в градинката пред Народния театър. Още »
СДВР проверява и вицето Красимир Каракачанов
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във