Assoc.Prof. Mangurov: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church behaves most appropriately

At present, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, which has left its temples open, behaves most adequately. These are places where people can go and get pro-epidemic. Those who are the youngest and healthiest should go there, and those who are elder and sicker should not go. This was stated by the head of the children's ward at the Infection Hospital Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangurov on Nova TV.



"To stop COVID-19, at least 70 out of 100 people have to contract it and get cured of it. Most of them will not even realize that they have survived the infection. It is good to start with young, healthy and strong people, because they will pass it without any permanent disabilities,” he said.

According to him, re-infection with a coronavirus is impossible.

"There is no such thing. Whoever claims there is, has not read the textbooks. A feature of coronaviruses is that they can be released for a long time after seroconversion has occurred, that is, after the person has already produced antibodies and recovered ",Mangurov explained and added that if a patient is discharged with negative samples, but then there is a positive one, this does not mean that he has contracted the disease again, but simply continues to secrete this virus.