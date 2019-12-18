A common European front against corrupt "humbugs" like Bulgaria

Банкеръ Daily



Bulgarian authorities got accustomed to the idea that the EU is a milking cow that not only supplies cash for economic development, but also creates leaks to corruption schemes.



Because of the existence of such schemes, however, the population standard of living is rising at a slow pace in an undeserved manner. And almost 12 years after our accession to the community, it does not seem close to the European average at all

At a point, one of Europe's leading economies - Britain, will cease contributing to the EU budget. This means that time will inevitably come when money will need to be spent far more predictably and reasonably, and spending it will actually support improving the lives of the population rather than disgracefully fill the pockets of "our people".

Let’s just recall Transparency International report, according to which Bulgaria has the highest "sense of corruption" in the European Union again - from the 71st place in 2017, the country has fallen to the 77th position last year . Ahead of us are Tunisia, Suriname, Belarus and Romania. Turkey, Serbia, Macedonia are more corrupt, according to respondents from Transparency International.

The reaction of some European leaders, who openly resent the "shuffling" of countries like Bulgaria, is already present. The recent proposals by the French head of state Emmanuel Macron, supported by Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain, stipulate that EU budget funds allocation should be linked with the condition that the country concerned offers "fair wages that guarantee a decent standard of living". Bulgaria does not for sure rank among the countries that meet this criterion. Eurostat data shows that Bulgarians are the most at-risk-of-poverty among all EU Member States, and about 2.3 million people in Bulgaria live on income near the poverty line.



Not only Macron but the European Commission and the European Parliament also work to "draw the sack shut".



The two institutions aim that at some point in time receiving European funding should be made subject to guarantees of compliance with the rule of law. The Bulgarian government could be openly criticized in this area, especially after the government proposed to appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate the chief one. It went even further - six expert organizations demanded the resignation of Justice Minister Danail Kirilov, and the cabinet is likely to step backwards and delay the reform while asking the Constitutional Court to judge .

Apart from this, the European Commission still counts our country as one with macroeconomic imbalances. Bulgaria will also undergo an in-depth check in 2020, accompanied by 12 EU member states.



The direction for development of EU funds allocation by 2027 seems almost clear now. It should be clear for each and every statesman or opinion-maker that push will come to shove and serious changes will have to be undertaken in our country.