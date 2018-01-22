Вход
Регистрирай се
Меню
Банкеръ Daily

Finance Digest

Nordea Imposes Bitcoin Ban Across All of Bank's Departments

By Frances Schwartzkopff, Bloomberg, January 22

The biggest Nordic bank has told its employees not to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in a move that may lead the European Banking Federation to review its official stance on the products.

Nordea Bank AB will impose the ban from Feb. 28, after the board agreed to take a stand due to the “unregulated nature” of the market, spokeswoman Afroditi Kellberg said by phone. The bank had about 31,500 employees at the end of the third quarter.

Danske Bank A/S, the second-biggest Nordic bank, said it discourages employees from trading Bitcoin but has yet to decide whether a full ban is required. “We’re skeptical toward cryptocurrencies and are advising our employees not to trade them, but we don’t impose an actual ban,” Danske spokesman Kenni Leth said in an email. “We’re currently analyzing the situation and time will tell whether there’ll be a formal ban.”

Nordea said its policy “includes transitional provisions for staff with existing holdings and allows for certain exceptions,” according to an email sent to Bloomberg. Employees who already own Bitcoin are “permitted to keep existing holdings.” The bank had started by imposing a ban on some employees in its wholesale unit.

Neither Nordea nor Danske offers products or platforms for clients to trade Bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, the banks said. “Due to lack of maturity and transparency in the various cryptocurrencies, we have decided not to provide trading of such securities on our various investment platforms,” Leth at Danske Bank said.

Nordea Chief Executive Officer Casper von Koskull voiced his skepticism toward cryptocurrencies back in December. In an interview in Stockholm, the CEO called Bitcoin an “absurd” construction that defied logic. He also said “there’s a lot of evidence that Bitcoin is basically being used for financial crime.”

The European Banking Federation hasn’t adopted an official stance on cryptocurrencies, spokesman Raymond Frenken said by phone. But as lenders start imposing their own bans, the organization may need to come up with a clear position, he said.

“If banks like Nordea are going to have a very specific policy on this -- and we’re hearing regulators are taking a look at this, including the ECB and central banks -- probably it will be that it’s changing. With developments like this, it’s more likely that it will have to be discussed in the context of the European Banking Federation,” Frenken said.

Nordea cited a lack of rules protecting investors, and listed risks ranging from volatility to liquidity and financial crime. “Given these high risks, and in line with our role in the banking industry to maintain high standards of conduct, Nordea is not supportive of staff investing in cryptocurrencies,” the bank said.

“I haven’t heard of any other bank banning bitcoin,” Frenken said. “This could very well be a first.”

Относно материала

Avatar f199efe4 95cd 4278 bd50 701aa95d47fc
Автор
Банкеръ
понеделник, 22. януари 2018 - 18:34
Коментари

Четете още

Standard & Poor’s повиши рейтингите на KBC Bank и на ČSOB

Нова измама плъзна в интернет, замесена е и "банкерка"

Draghi Task Force Plan for Euro Safe Assets Is Ready

Influencer Agencies Head 'to the Moon' Amid Bitcoin Boom

Параграф 22

Параграф22 Daily

Данъчните на България и Гърция подобряват обмена на информация срещу измамите

От гръцка страна е бил поет ангажимент да се проучи възможността информация за лицата, използващи този митнически режим, да бъде обменяна автоматично. Още »
Данъчните на България и Гърция подобряват обмена на информация срещу измамите
Параграф22 Daily

Съдът окончателно оправда Вальо Топлото

До края на присъдата му остават няколко месеца, като е възможно Димитров да бъде освободен още в края на януари. Още »
Съдът окончателно оправда Вальо Топлото
Параграф22 Daily

Пет високотехнологични наркооранжерии са разкрити от криминалисти на ОДМВР-Добрич

Резултати от спецоперация, проведена под наблюдението на прокуратурата, на територията на област Добрич Още »
Пет високотехнологични наркооранжерии са разкрити от криминалисти на ОДМВР-Добрич

БАНКЕРЪ special

Special Weekly

L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau de toilette Fraîche– символ на енергия и динамика

... Още »
L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau de toilette Fraîche– символ на енергия и динамика
Special Weekly

Автошедьоври за 67 млн. долара

... Още »
Автошедьоври за 67 млн. долара
Special Weekly

Елегантният флирт с правилата

Съвременната делова жена е изправена пред много предизвикателства - налага й се да доказва качествата си на добър професионалист, борейки се с конкуренцията, да работи... Още »
Елегантният флирт с правилата
Facebook logo
Бъдете с нас и във