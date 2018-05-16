Bitcoin (in USD): Approaching 8100

Банкеръ Daily

By, Peter A Rosenstreich, Swissquote Bank SA, Fxstreet

Bitcoin rise started in mid-April pauses, the pair is decreasing, trading below 8500 and heading along the 8100 range. Bitcoin bearish pattern started in March 2018 strengthens. The pair is contained between hourly support and resistance given at 6306 (13/11/2017 low) and 10232 (01/02/2018 high). The technical structure suggests further short-term decrease.

In the long-term, the digital currency has had an exponential growth but also presented important downturns. There is decent likelihood that the currency could stabilize between 7'000 - 12'000 in 2018. Bitcoin is trading below its 200 DMA (8500 range).

This report has been prepared by AC Markets and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by AC Markets personnel at any given time. ACM is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.